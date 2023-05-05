North Carolina High School Closes To Clean For COVID, Even In 2023

Videos by OutKick

You might think that all COVID policies have finally come to an end. But never underestimate just how fanatical some COVIDians have become.

The Biden administration has ended the COVID state of emergency, finally accepting reality, years too late.

Even the World Health Organization has given up on its endless COVID panic, downgrading the disease from a global emergency.

But even that’s not enough to stop local administrators who have committed to a permanent pandemic.

One high school in North Carolina announced they’d closed early on Thursday to do a “thorough cleaning and sanitation.” Why, you might ask?

Because of a “high number of positive COVID cases.”

How is that possible in the year of our lord, 2023?

What possible justification is there for pretending that high schoolers are at the slightest bit of risk from COVID?

Sure, there may be older teachers, but they’ve long had the ability to get vaccinated and boosted. Multiple times.

It’s the inevitable result of endless misinformation from organizations like the CDC.

COVID Policies Causing Permanent Disruption

After all the devastating statistics on learning loss and remote education, why in the world would schools still be doing this?

Not to mention the absurdity of thinking that deep cleaning is going to prevent a single further infection.

It’s been acknowledged that surfaces are not significant contributors to COVID spread. So why are they wasting their time?

COVID is also an endemic disease, making it impossible to avoid. Everyone, regardless of the “precautions” they take, will get it, likely multiple times throughout their lives.

What’s the point of pretending that there’s anything a high school to do to stop that?

It’s similar to the story of a school in New York still forcing kids to mask outside and separate from each other.

The delusions of local administrators is going to cause indefinite, semi-permanent damage to young people. Instead of accepting reality, they’re apparently going to continue with theatrical, pointless educational disruptions while the world moves on.