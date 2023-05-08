Nikola Jokic Fined But Not Suspended After Shoving Suns Owner Mat Ishbia

Videos by OutKick

Did Nuggets star Nikola Jokic deserve a suspension for slightly shoving new Suns owner Mat Ishbia?

Well, the NBA has reached its decision.

NBA Slaps Jokic On The Wrist For Game 4 Spat

Announced Monday, the NBA will not be suspending Jokic for his physical run-in with Ishbia in the second quarter of Sunday’s Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Should Nikola Jokic receive more punishment for the elbow on Suns owner Mat Ishbia?



Or did Ishbia flop? 🧐pic.twitter.com/pvqagkNc83 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

Jokic is not getting away scot-free as the Nuggets big man will be fined $25,000 for his altercation with Ishbia.

Jokic pursued the ball when it traveled out of bounds. Mat Ishbia got his claws on it and wouldn’t let go.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reaches for the basketball after pushing off Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia (L) (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia (L) and Michigan State University head basketball coach Tom Izzo (R) (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jokic ripped the ball out of Ishbia’s hands and gave him a slight shove, resulting in a technical foul for Jokic and an ejection for a Suns fan that retaliated on Ishbia’s behalf.

The Flop Heard Around The League

NBA fans largely agreed that Ishbia did his best LeBron James impression by flopping on the shove.

The NBA released its statement Monday:

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been fined $25,000 for making improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Phoenix Suns Governor Mat Ishbia came into possession of the game ball when it bounced into his hands following a play near his seat, and Jokic made contact with Ishbia in an attempt to take the game ball away and immediately after when the ball flew further back into the crowd. The incident, for which Jokid received a technical foul, occurred with 2:36 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 129-124 loss to the Suns in Game 4 of their conference semifinals playoff series on May 7 at Footprint Center. @NBACommunications

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/uMB9t5nvi4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023

Ishbia did his part to keep the series interesting, tweeting out after the game that Jokic does not deserve a suspension for the shove.

“The flop was more Duke than Michigan State,” Clay said on Monday’s “OutKick the Show.”

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

The technical proved crucial in the single-digit loss for the Nuggets, 129-124. Both teams return to action on Tuesday for Game 5 of the series, flipping back to Ball Arena.

Did Jokic deserve a suspension?

Did Ishbia get away with his flop job (a move that would have made Mark Cuban public enemy No. 1)?

Who will win the series, now tied at 2-2?

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)