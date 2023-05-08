Nikola Jokic Gets Tech’d For Ripping Ball From Flopping Suns Owner

Videos by OutKick

Ladies and gentlemen … the Phoenix Suns. *eye roll*

The notoriously soft organization was back to pestering their opponents on Sunday, with their owner at the center of a tiff.

Things almost went sideways in Game 4 between Phoenix and the Denver Nuggets when a spat broke out between Nikola Jokic and new Suns owner Matt Ishbia.

Two minutes before the end of the first half, Jokic chased after the ball as it went out of bounds. The ball landed with Ishbia, who wouldn’t let go until Joker ripped it out of his hands.

As Jokic snatched the ball, he threw in a small shove, which sent Ishbia soaring and looking for the tech.

The officials delivered, penalizing Jokic with a technical foul for his small shove.

By all accounts, it was a flop by Ishbia.

WATCH:

Mat Ishbia been watching way too much soccer https://t.co/WFmWRpIMCt — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) May 8, 2023

Phoenix’s Josh Okogie had to be pulled away from the scene, but the game kept on.

Denver coach Mike Malone referred to Ishbia as a “fan” in the postgame media session.

Mike Malone: "I think it's crazy that Nikola [Jokic] got a technical foul… He's going to get the ball and some fan is holding onto the ball like he wants to be apart of the game."



Reporter: "The fan was the owner of the Suns."



MM: "I don't give a sh*t."pic.twitter.com/pMrfe1HUGE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 8, 2023

The Suns showed up to play in the critical Game 4. Down 2-1 in the series, the Suns faced an opportunity to tie the series up before returning to Mile High.

Phoenix won the battle, 129-124. But will they win the war? The series is tied at 2-2.

Needless to say, no one was convinced by Ishbia’s flop.

Matt Ishbia coming out for the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/7z6uSIfPTr — Danny V (@dmv8286) May 8, 2023

Matt Ishbia after Jokic touched him pic.twitter.com/u38eHTwofI — Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) May 8, 2023

Matt Ishbia’s fit for game five: pic.twitter.com/UQFD3WfDRU — Grace Marlowe (@graceofthecurls) May 8, 2023

Matt Ishbia when he gets back to his seat for the second half pic.twitter.com/OqHGFdJ8Jc — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) May 8, 2023

Give Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia an Oscar 😭😭😭



He really sold that one hard to try to get Nikola Jokic ejected 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/PkHmmgQpTi — عمر عثمان Draft Lottery Merchant🇦🇫 (@OmerOsman200) May 8, 2023