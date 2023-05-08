Ernie Johnson Takes Shot At Suns’ Owner After His Ridiculous Flop During Nikola Jokic Incident

Videos by OutKick

The story of Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns isn’t the Suns tying up the series 2-2 or Nikola Jokic going for 53 points. The game’s big talking point involved Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia and his not-so-great flop just before halftime.

With two minutes left in the second quarter, the basketball went out of bounds and found its way to Ishbia sitting courtside. Given that he’s the owner of the team and the game was in Phoenix, Ishbia took advantage of the moment and held onto the ball.

Jokic didn’t appreciate Ishbia’s antics and took the ball from the Suns’ owner while giving him a slight shove with his left forearm.

Ishbia took full advantage of his moment with the two-time MVP. Seeing as he’s the owner of an NBA team he’s had front-row seats to players flopping and put his own flopping skills on full display after the shove.

Ishbia throwing his hands up really brought the performance to another level.

After Phoenix’s 129-124 win, the NBA on TNT crew discussed Jokic’s shove. While they all agreed that the NBA shouldn’t punish Jokic with a suspension, Ernie Johnson decided to get in a parting shot before moving on from the conversation involving the Suns owner.

It’ll be very interesting to see what sort of reception Ishbia gets in Game 5 when the series returns to Denver. It’s a safe bet that he’ll be sitting in a suite and not on the floor.

