Nike Tells Target ‘Hold My Bud Light’ As Store Plans Gender-Inclusive Line For Kids

In perhaps the least-shocking news of the day, Nike is reportedly gearing up to launch a line of gender-inclusive clothing for kids. Move over Target and move over Bud Light — the real king is back in town!

A leaked email from Nike, first obtained by The Daily Wire, shows the massive retail giant is planning to jump head first into June’s Pride month.

Among the list of to-dos, according to screenshots, include a “pioneering gender-inclusive ‘Kids One Fit’ apparel,” along with a nice a sit-down with a doctor who has performed gender surgeries on “adolescents.”

As if that wasn’t enticing enough, emails also show a planned “family-friendly Drag Story Time.”

Get your popcorn ready!

“In collaboration with Nike Kids Design, join the Pride Network as we spotlight the pioneering gender-inclusive ‘Kids One Fit’ apparel and unpack the conversation of trans inclusion in sport with a special screening of ‘Changing the Game,’” the event’s description reads.

Nike joins Target, Bud Light in pushing agendas

Nike, for those who don’t remember, didn’t exactly back down when the Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney disaster first unfolded April 1. In fact, the retail giant doubled down, enlisting Mulvaney to model its newest line of sports bras.

Like its longtime relationship with China, Nike also for some reason got a pass on that one, too. Don’t ask me why.

Anyway, it appears even the latest backlash toward Target over its pride-themed clothing line for kids hasn’t been enough to scare Nike away. Other nuggets from the leaked email include a panel discussion with a doctor who’s performed “gender affirming” mastectomies on adolescents.

Nike will feature Dr. Blair Peters of the Oregon Health and Science University for a July 11th panel discussion.



Peters has publicly admitted to performing irreversible sex change operations — referred to as "gender affirming top surgery" — on adolescent girls: pic.twitter.com/vAThMILBa3 — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) June 6, 2023

In case you just couldn’t wait for the big reveal, the leaked emails also reveal Nike’s theme for this year’s pride month: “Together We Are Undeniable.”

Elaborating on the theme, the email stated, “The LGBTQIA+ community continues to fight for equality – their fight to be themselves. Together We Are Undeniable centers around determination, celebrating icons of the community and the progress we will continue to make in light of recent attacks and restrictions on the community and their allies.”

For those wondering, the alleged gender-inclusive line for kids appears set for a June 13 launch.

Mark your calendars.