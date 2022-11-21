Nick Sirianni Serves Up Revenge To Colts; The Vikings Are In Our Crosshairs Again; And The Team That Makes Most Sense For Odell Beckham Jr. Isn’t Dallas Or New York

It was obvious to anyone with eyes that beating the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday was special for Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

As the game ended he stepped behind the Eagles bench and enjoyed a moment with Eagles fans sitting in that bench section. He then delayed his departure from the Lucas Oil Stadium field just a beat more than usual because he coached in Indianapolis as the offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2020.

But it wasn’t nostalgia Sirianni was enjoying.

It was revenge for the Colts firing of his friend Frank Reich two weeks ago.

“Yeah, you know, I’m emotional because I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said afterward. “I really do. He’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around. Yeah, I was hoping him and I would be able to coach against each other in this game, but he is one my of biggest mentors. I got my dad, [former Mount Union coach] Larry Kehres, and Frank Reich.

“And Frank’s such a good football coach.”

Sirianni was upset when he heard Reich was fired by Colts owner Jim Irsay. Well, upset is one word. He was also quite angry because he thinks Reich should still be Indy’s coach.

“Yeah, you don’t want to know what I think if he should be here or not,” Sirianni said, trying to veil feelings that were obvious. “You guys can probably imagine what I really think.”

“I love him and so I got a little bit emotional about that.”

Sirianni obviously wanted his team to continue its trek to the NFC East title. That happened in a 17-16 win. But afterward the Eagles coach gave himself a chance to catch up with some Colts players he previously coached.

“It was good to see the guys that I really cared about and some of the things that Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly and Parris Campbell are doing,” Sirianni said. “Talked to them after the game, and Kenny Moore. So that means a lot when they say some things that are — obviously I’ll keep those things to myself, but spent a lot of time here.

“One of my children was born here. It was sweet to come here, especially with what happened in this organization the last couple weeks and get the win. A win. We leave Indianapolis with a win.”

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was taken out of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because he was getting beat up and the game was a blowout in the Cowboys favor. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Are Vikings Paper Tigers Again?

Well, that didn’t last very long.

After being questioned, even doubted, about their surprising NFC North-leading start to the season, the Vikings silenced naysayers with a fine victory over the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago.

One week later they got demolished by the Dallas Cowboys.

So, yes, we’re back to questioning this team.

They’ve won seven of their eight games by one score. They’re playing in a division that features no other winning team.

So, division race aside, can the Vikings do damage in the postseason?

“There’s going to be narratives about our team that we can or can’t control,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We know that. We’ve just got to look inward to our locker room. I felt all along we’ve got the right kind of guys. We’ve got the right coaching staff.

“I do believe we will respond to this the right way, but at this point in the season, November comes and sometimes you can get hit in the mouth. This league has a way of humbling any football team at any point if you don’t play good football.”

The Vikings are in some trouble because outstanding offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw left the game with a concussion, his second in two weeks. He will not play Thanksgiving night against the New England Patriots.

So an offensive front that gave up seven sacks against Dallas, the NFL’s leader in sacks, now faces the Patriots, which are second in sacks right behind the Cowboys.

That’s not to say the Vikings are about to collapse. They actually have a favorable schedule, with four home games in the next five games. And they face only three teams above .500 in their final seven games.

But this conversation isn’t about the end of the season. It’s about the postseason and whether Minnesota can succeed againt the best of the best.

“I just know each and every week in this league is another opportunity to prove who you are as a football team,” O’Connell said. “I don’t think we did that tonight.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to make their case for being the NFL’s best team, which should make Odell Beckham’s decision easy. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Chiefs Should Be The Easy Choice For Beckham Jr.

We all know by now wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be in Dallas as early as this week, as he begins his visits to decide on a new team.

And we know both the Cowboys and New York Giants offer opportunities for Beckham Jr. that few other teams do — including great marketing opportunities with America’s Team or the team that plays near the nation’s media center.

But neither of these teams is the choice if Beckham wants to maximize his chance of winning another Super Bowl. Neither is the best choice.

The best choice is in the Midwest: The Kansas City Chiefs.

Think about the choices here …

Daniel Jones or Patrick Mahomes?

Mike McCarthy or Andy Reid?

What say you, OBJ?

We all know most everything in these negotiation is probably going to be equal. The contract will be a rental agreement in the form of a prorated one-year deal. That will make Beckham a free agent next spring when he’s well beyond the ACL injury that has kept him out so far this season.

And, of course, the money is likely to be in the $4 to $5 million range.

Beyond that, maximizing success is what separates these choices. The Chiefs are proven in that area. No other team Beckham is seriously considering can say the same. Not even the Buffalo Bills, by the way.

If Beckham hasn’t gotten that point yet, all he had to do was watch last night’s Chiefs victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs trailed 27-23 with 1:46 to play.

What happened next? A game-winning drive by Mahomes and company.

“We’ve been down with 13 seconds [remaining in regulation] before, so a minute seemed like an eternity,” Reid said with a yawn.

Kidding. He wasn’t yawning although that was a pretty obvious flex.

“I thought that we gave them too much time because that other guy [Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert] is pretty good, too. [Mahomes] gives you that confidence. The more you’re around him, the more you watch him do what he does, you know that you have a shot.”

Mahomes weaves his fabric of winning in the regular-season, as Sunday proved. He’s done it in the playoffs. And with a Super Bowl title.

When have Jones and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott done it?

“We do this a lot,” Mahomes said, in a matter of fact way.

The Chiefs can definitely use the help Beckham Jr. would provide. K.C. currently is managing injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, who is on injured reserve.

Hardman has an abdominal injury and will be out at least three more weeks. So he’s watching games on his television — when he’s not breaking one.

Just in case y’all thought I was lying I really did break my tv 😕🥹 pic.twitter.com/1RyOdPyJim — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 21, 2022 Mecole Hardman was so frustrated with a Chiefs play Sunday he broke his television.

Beckham Jr. Rental Doesn’t Hurt Chiefs WRs

The Chiefs recently added Kadarius Toney in a trade from the Giants. But Toney, too, is now slowed by a hamstring injury.

None of that matters or affects Beckham Jr.’s situation.

Again, his is a short-term rental. And his choice is a means to an end for both sides to get to the Super Bowl. That’s it.

So there will be no impact on Toney, Smith-Schuster, Hardman and the rest of Kansas City’s receiver room beyond this season. That should help make this union more palatable for the Chiefs.

And, of course, Odell Beckham Jr.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero