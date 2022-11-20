Odell Beckham Jr. Will Take Free Agent Visits With Two NFC East Rivals And Possibly Others

Odell Beckham Jr. is closing in on his return from an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl so he’s planning official free agent visits to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants after Thanksgiving, a source confirmed Sunday morning.

Beckham may add one other confirmed visit after the initial ones to Dallas and New York and is not limiting his list. He is open to playing for multiple teams as long as two things are true:

The teams are on a season arc to make the playoffs, giving Beckham Jr. a chance to make a mark in the postseason.

The teams pay what Beckham Jr. believes his services would be worth on a prorated basis.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not been shy about his interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Cowboys Interest In Beckham Jr. No Secret

Beckham’s camp believes the wide receiver who played previously for the Giants, Browns and Rams should be able to pass a physical with any team he chooses within the next couple of weeks. His goal is to be on a team at the start of December.

The idea that the Cowboys and Giants visits are the only official ones to leak so far is interesting because both clubs are jockeying for position in the NFC East and play each other in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

It is possible, a source said, Beckham may attend that game although no final decision has been made.

The Cowboys have not been shy about expressing their desire to add Beckham Jr. Owner Jerry Jones said on Audacy’s 103.5 The Fan on Tuesday that a talent such as Beckham Jr. is “addictive.”

“We talk and think a lot of what we think he’s capable of being for this team,” Jones said.

Odell Beckham Jr. was initially interested in signing with the Rams but that is not likely to happen as he begins looking at teams such as the New York Giants. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Giants and Beckham Jr. Reunion Possible

Giants general manager Joe Shoen has not gone that far in his public comments about Beckham Jr. But Schoen confirmed the team’s interest in the receiver, adding that improving the team with talent will always be investigated.

The Giants drafted Beckham Jr. in 2014 and had a roller-coaster experience with the player for five seasons before trading him in 2019.

The Kansas City Chiefs do not have a visit scheduled but remain a dark horse possibility that intrigues Beckham, per a source. That club managing the offseason trade of Tyreek Hill and has been dealing with injuries at the receiver position.

The San Francisco 49ers are another dark horse team.

Beckham Jr. is making a list of teams and checking it twice, but one team is likely out of the running at least this year. The Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham Jr. enjoyed his experience with the Rams at the end of last season and wanted initially to return this year, per a source. But the Rams, like many other teams, were wary about adding a player who was bound to miss much of the season and whose recovery from a major injury and surgery was uncertain.

So both sides agreed to stay in contact. But the Rams have fallen well behind in the race for a playoff berth with a 3-6 record. So the Rams and Beckham Jr. are not headed toward a reunion this season, barring a surprise.

The Rams were perhaps the first team to offer Beckham Jr. a contract for this season. The offer did not come close to Beckham Jr.’s expectations so he remained a free agent until he gets healthy.

Beckham Jr. initially was expecting to make around $20 million per season because of his injury. And he’s still at the price point, although now it would come on a prorated basis. That means he’d like to sign a prorated deal for between $4-$5 million through the end of this year.

The process will likely to start over again in the offseason.

Beckham Jr., 30, expects to be an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason. He’d be in the demand once again.

