Dallas Cowboys Make Minnesota Vikings Look Like Something Other Than An 8-1 Team

The Dallas Cowboys brought it all against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Offense?

Dak Prescott played his most impressive game of the season. In a week he dealt with criticism over his performance the previous two or three weeks, Prescott orchestrated a 40-3 blowout over the Vikings in which he threw 2 TD passes and only missed on three of his 25 pass attempts.

“We played a complete game,” Prescott said afterward.

Defense?

The Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-high seven times as five different Dallas rushers brought down the Minnesota quarterback. Two of those came from Micah Parsons.

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings suffered seven sacks at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Cowboys Defense Gets After Cousins

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell pulled Cousins in the fourth quarter to save him from further abuse.

Special teams?

Brett Maher kicked three field goals on three tries. That included a 52-yarder midway through the second quarter, a 60-yarder just before halftime, a 50-yarder in the third quarter.

It was the largest road win margin in Cowboys’ history.

It was such a thorough whipping by the Cowboys that by the third quarter CBS decided to avert the eyes of its national audience, opting instead to switch to the Pittsburgh-Cincinnati game.

The only thing this game lacked for the Cowboys was a Hail Mary completion from Roger Staubach to Drew Pearson.

Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence helped Cowboys defense versus the Minnesota Vikings by collecting a sack and two tackles. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Vikings Overmatched At Line Of Scrimmage

The Vikings came into the game tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFL but the 40-burger they were served was too much to chew on.

They simply didn’t match up well up front either on offense or defense.

The Cowboys offense pounded them with 151 rushing yards and that was before garbage time late in the fourth quarter.

And think whatever you wish this says about the Vikings but they still have a chance to accomplish their first goal, which is to win their division. The Vikings play four home games in the next five weeks so their window for success remains open.

For the Cowboys, this one suggests they’re not done challenging the Eagles for the NFC East title despite being two games behind Philly with seven games to play.

“This team can be special,” Prescott said.

