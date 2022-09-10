Nick Saban Goes Nuts As Alabama Players Show ‘Horns Down’ After Barely Beating Texas

Nick Saban and Alabama escaped Texas with a gritty win thanks to a last-second field goal.

The Tide didn’t play well, committed upwards of a billion penalties, dropped passes like it was their job and trailed most of the day.

But, as Saban’s teams usually do, they found a way to pull it out in the end.

Bryce Young drove ‘Bama the length of the field, somehow avoided a perfectly-timed blitz by the Texas defense to extend the drive, and ultimately got the Tide in field goal range to win the game.

Obviously, Saban was thrilled with the performance.

Nick Saban “Dont do That shit “ pic.twitter.com/YNQAyMy2oY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 10, 2022

Nick Saban not happy after Texas win

Classic Nick. LOVE it. College football is now officially BACK, baby!

A clearly irritated Saban running off the field after barely skirting by an unranked team with a 1-point win is bound to give you great content, and he delivered for us here.

Now, we don’t exactly know what or who Saban was pissed at, but the internet thinks it was someone doing Horns Down, so that’s good enough for me.

In case you missed it, Saban found out just this week that Horns Down leads to an unsportsmanlike penalty, so obviously his head was on a damn swivel for it after the dub.

“I have not addressed with the team, but I appreciate you letting me know that,” Saban said earlier in the week. “So, you know, we’ve got a lot of other things we really need to worry about, but I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team. So, I appreciate that.”

Someone allegedly didn’t get the memo, but Nick was all over it. Not today. Not here. Not after that performance.

You’re Alabama. You don’t barely beat an unranked Texas team. Tighten up, get to the locker room and pray Saban doesn’t you run gassers on the tarmac on your way out of town.