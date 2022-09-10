College football fans have had the first game of Week 2 circled for quite some time. Texas hosted the top-ranked Alabama in a battle of blue bloods and the exhilarating finish lived up to expectations.

Despite the fact that the visitors entered Austin as significant favorites, it was always going to be an all-out war. And that’s exactly what it was.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Alabama coach Nick Saban. (Getty Images)

Redshirt sophomore phenom quarterback Quinn Ewers was dealing early, but after he went down with an injury, it looked like the Longhorns were in trouble. However, a very different story played out.

Things were tied at halftime and Texas ended up taking the lead on a field goal with 90 seconds left. Ironically, the kicker’s last name was Auburn.

In turn, the Crimson Tide needed to engineer a game-winning drive to leave the Lone Star State with an undefeated record.

That’s exactly what they did.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young proved why he will likely be the first quarterback off of the board in April and took over. His most impressive play came when he escaped pressure and evaded a sack for a first down.

In that moment, he was not playing football, he was doing magic.

Moments later, Alabama took the lead with 10 seconds left and never gave it back. Nick Saban’s team beat Steve Sarkisian’s team by one point.

As the game unfolded, the entire college football world was dialed-in.

Texas and Alabama is 100% the only game on right now anyone should even remotely care about or pay attention to. if you're watching another game that's foolish and irresponsible. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 10, 2022

Fans across the country and across the globe lost their minds.

Here are some of the best reactions to the wild finish between Texas and Alabama:

Plot twist: Alabama's kicker is named Oklahoma — Dom Bonvissuto (@dombonvissuto) September 10, 2022

Bryce Young is good at football.

Who knew? — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) September 10, 2022

Alabama getting 22 rushing yards from the starting RB and 110 receiving yards from the entire WR corps and beating Texas anyway



pic.twitter.com/i5ffE7Uhuk — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) September 10, 2022

I can’t believe Alabama gets to walk out of this with a win. Nick Saban is one sick puppy. pic.twitter.com/DQZwtWWPqK — WBR (@W_B_Rick) September 10, 2022

BILL O’BRIEN IS ALABAMA’S OFFENSE COORDINATOR, IF ANYBODY KNOWS HOW TO LOSE GAMES IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS ITS HIM pic.twitter.com/3LGURxiv6t — Space Lawyer (@rrossjd) September 10, 2022

Sorry, Bama – the only team allowed to throw horns down after beating Texas in Austin by 1 pt is Kansas — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 10, 2022

And now as is tradition, Texas fans sing a mournful dirge about a choo choo train — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) September 10, 2022

Texas fans look away pic.twitter.com/YeIZvB2yJY — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2022

Bryce Young after Texas took the lead pic.twitter.com/sZUlMha4VH — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 10, 2022

The Longhorns are confusing pic.twitter.com/5RPPr2auGC — Adam Spencer (@AdamSpencer4) September 10, 2022

Losing to Bama after your starting QB went down has to sting, but history shows the Longhorn program will bounce back quickly from this setback. — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) September 10, 2022

condolences to ted cruz/congrats to ted cruz pic.twitter.com/izy80EHAZz — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 10, 2022