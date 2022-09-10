College football fans have had the first game of Week 2 circled for quite some time. Texas hosted the top-ranked Alabama in a battle of blue bloods and the exhilarating finish lived up to expectations.
Despite the fact that the visitors entered Austin as significant favorites, it was always going to be an all-out war. And that’s exactly what it was.
Redshirt sophomore phenom quarterback Quinn Ewers was dealing early, but after he went down with an injury, it looked like the Longhorns were in trouble. However, a very different story played out.
Things were tied at halftime and Texas ended up taking the lead on a field goal with 90 seconds left. Ironically, the kicker’s last name was Auburn.
In turn, the Crimson Tide needed to engineer a game-winning drive to leave the Lone Star State with an undefeated record.
That’s exactly what they did.
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young proved why he will likely be the first quarterback off of the board in April and took over. His most impressive play came when he escaped pressure and evaded a sack for a first down.
In that moment, he was not playing football, he was doing magic.
Moments later, Alabama took the lead with 10 seconds left and never gave it back. Nick Saban’s team beat Steve Sarkisian’s team by one point.
As the game unfolded, the entire college football world was dialed-in.
Fans across the country and across the globe lost their minds.