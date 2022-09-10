No. 1 Alabama Barely Holds Off Inspired Texas For 20-19 Win On Last-Minute Field Goal

AUSTIN, Texas – Unranked Texas appears ready for the Southeastern Conference three years early. But it was not quite in the cards for the 20-point underdog Longhorns to pull off a major upset just yet.

No. 1 Alabama beat Texas 20-19 on a 33-yard field goal by Will Reichard with 10 seconds left in front of more than 100,000 Saturday afternoon at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium.

Reichard actually kicked the game winner twice as Texas had called a timeout before he made the kick the first time.

The Longhorns (1-1) took a 19-17 lead with 1:29 to play on a 49-yard field goal by Bert Auburn. Yep, Auburn almost beat Alabama.

The Tide, which trailed 13-10 in the third quarter after a lackluster 10-10 tie at halftime, trailed through most of the second half. It took its first lead since the first quarter when quarterback Bryce Young threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tailback Jahmyr Gibbs for a 17-16 lead with 8:29 to play.

Alabama (2-0) rarely looked like the No. 1 team in this game, aside from an 81-yard touchdown run by tailback Jase McClellan for a 10-3 lead with 2:34 to play in the first quarter. But the rout was not on.

Texas tied it 10-10 early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by tailback Bijan Robinson following a 75-yard drive in six plays that shredded the Tide’s defense. And it didn’t matter that the Longhorns lost starting freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers late in the drive.

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner drove Ewers to the ground after an incomplete pass on first-and-goal. It didn’t look like a dirty hit, but Turner was whistled for roughing the passer as Ewers was motionless on the field. Ewers eventually got up and was taken to the locker room with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Sophomore Hudson Card, who was briefly the starter last season before giving way to Casey Thompson, replaced Ewers.

Card completed 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards in a losing effort. Ewers completed 9 of 12 passes for 124 yards before the injury.

Young completed 27 of 39 passes for 214 yards and rushed seven times for 38 yards. McClellan finished with 97 yards on six carries.

Texas led 16-10 early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard field goal by Auburn.