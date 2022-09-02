Nick Saban Makes More Blunt Comments About ‘Rat Poison’

Alabama coach Nick Saban has had enough of the media’s rat poison, and the team hasn’t even played a game yet.

A few years ago, Saban went mega-viral when he ripped the media for hyping up his team and making his players believe they’re so great. He let the world know it’s “rat poison,” and he’s now going back to the well.

“I think the rat poison this year, not to bring up a sore subject, it’s worse than ever,” the seven-time national champion told the press Thursday night, according to Mike Rodak.

What’s the exact issue for Saban? Well, people seem more focused on playing Texas than taking care of business against Utah State this weekend.

“I’ve had more people ask me about how we’re going to do against Texas this week than how we’re going to do against Utah State,” Saban explained.

Nick Saban: “I think the rat poison this year, not to bring up a sore subject, it’s worse than ever. I’ve had more people ask me about how we’re going to do against Texas this week than how we’re going to do against Utah State.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 2, 2022

You know football season is officially here when Nick Saban is rolling and ranting about the media. Death, taxes and Saban complaining about how the media handles his team.

Those might be the only three things you can count on in this life. Well, that and Saban always finding a way to spin the narrative so people believe he’s an underdog.

The Crimson Tide is favored by -41.5 Saturday against the Aggies, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to convince people Utah State is competitive.

Nick Saban says the rat poison has never been worse for Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“This team (Utah State) can play really in any conference and do well,” the legendary Alabama coach told the press earlier in the week.

Now, he wants people to know the rat poison for his players has never been worse. Again, nobody builds a narrative better than Saban does. Alabama could win by 50 and there will still be problems,

That’s the attitude and mentality that makes him the greatest coach in the history of the sport.

Nick Saban continues to rip the media giving his players “rat poison.” (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We’ll find out how the “rat poison” from the media has impacted Alabama at 7:30 EST when the Crimson Tide and Aggies take the field.