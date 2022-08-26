College football officially starts tomorrow, and that means it’s a great time to celebrate with Nick Saban’s best moments.

The seven-time national champion and legendary Alabama leader is without question the greatest college football coach to ever live.

What are Alabama coach Nick Saban’s greatest rants and moments? (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s never been harder to win than it is right now in the world of college football, and Saban remains untouchable.

Over the years, he’s also provided fans with some epic moments and rants. Grab a beer, kick back and get fired up for week zero with his greatest hits.

Let’s roll:

Nick Saban’s rant about believing the hype and bad practices after beating Miami. pic.twitter.com/yrDX6G3Rfq — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 8, 2021

Nick Saban had a message for everyone in the Alabama program after being asked about tight end Jahleel Billingsley:



“This is not a democracy.” pic.twitter.com/aDlngvjqHs — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 21, 2021

While Saban has had countless great rants over the years, my personal favorite is when he cut it loose talking about overlooking FCS teams and smaller programs in general.

“You all don’t remember the Georgia Southern game, do you? I don’t think we had a guy on that field that didn’t play in the NFL, and about four or five of them were first round picks. And I think that team won a national championship, but I’m not sure. And they run through our a** like sh*t through a tin horn, man. And we could not stop them. Could not stop them. Could not stop them because we couldn’t get a look in practice,” Saban ranted to the media in what will forever be remembered as an iconic moment with Alabama.

Watch Nick Saban’s most famous rants and moments as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

Watching Saban go after the media, tear into his coaches and let his players have it truly never gets old. Now, let’s gear up for a Saturday full of action. It’s going to be epic.