Nick Kyrgios Calls Out Alexander Bublik After His ‘Disabled People’ Comment During Loss To Dominic Thiem At U.S. Open

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is never one to hold his tongue, so when he heard Alexader Bublik make a comment about “disabled people” at the U.S. Open he was quick to call out the Kazakhstan man.

Bublik fell to Dominc Thiem 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday. During the second set of the match frustration boiled over with Bublik allegedly saying “I am f-cking sick of giving careers back to disabled people” in Russian.

Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, has battled a serious wrist injury for over two years. His win over Bublik on Monday was his first win in a Grand Slam since the 2021 Australian Open.

"I'm fucking sick of getting all these disabled people back in their career," – Alexander Bublik about Dominic Thiem #USOpen



??? Excuse me ??? pic.twitter.com/S4Yj3RqGbu — S. E. (@tennis_inmyhead) August 28, 2023

Bublik has also lost matches to Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils – both of which have recently returned from injury – in 2023 as well.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios is battling his own injuries and is not competing in this year’s U.S. Open. He didn’t much appreciate Bublik’s comment during his match with Thiem.

This is low key horrible 🫤 https://t.co/wqNWtUG1su — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 28, 2023

Kyrgios is known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve – to put it mildly – and has a history of making comments to fans, umpires, and competitors during matches. He’s picked up his fair share of fines over the years, so to see Bublik say something like that and avoid pushback caught his attention.

