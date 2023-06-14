Nick Kyrgios Says He Contemplated Suicide, Was Admitted Into Psych Ward After Wimbledon Loss In 2019

Videos by OutKick

Nick Kyrgios lost an intense, four-set match against Rafael Nadal during Wimbledon in 2019. The loss didn’t come in the final, not even the semifinal, but instead in the second round. Something about that loss, however, pushed the Aussie to have thoughts of suicide.

No other athlete in professional sports may wear their emotions more on their sleeve than Kyrgios. While the 28-year-old has talked about mental health over the years, his sharing of having suicidal thoughts is new.

According to the New York Post, Kyrgios talks about contemplating ending his life and ending up in a psych ward after the loss to Nadal in the soon-to-be-released second season of ‘Break Point’ on Netflix.

“I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide,” Kyrgios reportedly says in episode six.

“I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like: ‘OK, I can’t keep doing this.’ I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.”

Nick Kyrgios opens up about suicidal thoughts following his loss at Wimbledon in 2019. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

Kyrgios wore a long sleeve on his right arm during 2019 Wimbledon to cover up marks of self-harm.

“I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions,” Kyrgios continues.

Three years later, Kyrgios punched his ticket to the 2022 Wimbledon final where he eventually fell to Novak Djokovic in the fourth set. The Aussie was the first unseeded man to reach a major final since 2008, and won the first set of the match but fell in the next three sets.

Kyrgios has been sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing knee surgery and recently picked up a foot injury during an armed robbery involving his mom.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com.