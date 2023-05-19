Nick Kyrgios To Miss French Open After Suffering Injury While Mom Held At Gunpoint Over Tesla

Videos by OutKick

Nick Kyrgios won’t be playing in the French Open after sustaining a foot injury due to his Tesla being stolen earlier this month.

According to Kyrgios’ agent, Daniel Horsfall, the tennis star’s mom was held at gunpoint in Canberra, Australia by a suspect who demanded the keys to the car. His mother called out for Kyrgios as he was nearby, and it is expected that he sustained his injury moments later as the suspect drove off in the Tesla.

“With all the stuff that was going on, Nick lacerated the side of his left foot,” Horsfall told Reuters. “We don’t know how. Basically, it’s just set him back about two-and-a-half weeks in terms of his loading schedule to get back on court for what we thought was going to be the Grand Slam.”

Nick Kyrgios has had to pull out of the French Open after suffering somewhat of a freak injury. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to reports, police were able to follow the stolen vehicle in a high-speech chase that ultimately ended in a school zone where the 32-year-old suspect was arrested.

The suspect was denied bail after appearing in Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on five charges, according to ESPN.

Kyrgios is no stranger to suffering setbacks. The Aussie withdrew from the Australian Open earlier this year after undergoing knee surgery for a cyst growing on his meniscus. While the recently-suffered laceration doesn’t sound too serious, it’s delayed his return to the court for what is one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

Kyrgios has never made it out of the third round of the French Open. His best Grand Slam finish came at Wimbledon in 2022 when he punched his ticket to the final.