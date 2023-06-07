Nick Chubb Says He’s Playing For Jim Brown This Season

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb says that he’s going to be playing this season and beyond for late NFL and Browns legend Jim Brown.

Of course, Chubb and Brown — who died last month — share an NFL team, but Chubb recently revealed something else.

It was the late NFL great who convinced the Browns to select take him in the NFL Draft.

According to Cleveland.com, Brown saw a video of the former Georgia Bulldog and convinced the team to select him in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Joe Sheehan (Browns senior VP, player health & development) has been telling me that story since I got here,” Chubb said. “I never believed him until I got a text from (former Browns GM John) Dorsey telling me that it was true after (Brown) passed away.

“Just hearing that, it was a blessing. He saw something in me and it’s special. I’m definitely playing for him from here on out.”

Chubb is sometimes regarded as the best running back Cleveland has ever had since Brown. The two got opportunities to chat over the years.

“I think the biggest part was just talking to him in general, just learning life from him and him just being here, being around that’s more than anything you can ask for,” Chubb said.

The current Browns running back also touched on one of the key things he learned from Brown.

“He was a strong man. He stood for a lot of things and he was himself,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing I take from it. Just always be true to yourself.”

