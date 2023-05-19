Jim Brown, One Of The NFL’s Greatest Players, Dead At 87

Videos by OutKick

Legendary NFL running back Jim Brown has died at the age of 87.

A spokesperson for the family revealed Brown passed away Thursday night at his Los Angeles home surrounded by his wife, according to The Associated Press.

Brown’s legendary NFL career with the Cleveland Browns spanned from 1957 through 1965, and he’s unanimously consider one of the greatest to ever put on pads. Brown won the championship in 1964, was a three-time MVP, an eight-time First-team All-Pro and finished his NFL career with 106 rushing touchdowns.

Jim Brown dies at the age of 87. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

However, Brown’s legacy extends far past just the football field. The former running back was an outspoken civil rights activist and famously organized a 1967 meeting with top black athletes, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in support of Muhammad Ali’s anti-Vietnam War stance. Brown was also against kneeling during the national anthem when the protests took over the league.

Now, he’s passed away at the age of 87 leaving behind a legacy that will be close to impossible to match. Not only was he an all-time great NFL player who destroyed opposing defenses, but he also used his influence off the field to help those in need.

Jim Brown passes away at the age of 87. (Photo by Albert Chau/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

What an incredible career and incredible life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.