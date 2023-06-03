Nick Chubb Keeps Making Weights Look Stupid

Videos by OutKick

Just under a year from starring in a viral weight room moment, courtesy of a dumbfounding weight-lifting routine, Nick Chubb’s done it again.

The Cleveland Browns running back was, once again, back to his offseason grind doing things with bars and plates that few others can. And as is typical for Chubb, he appeared to do so while accompanied by all the noise of a mime convention.

Chubb is busy readying himself for his sixth NFL season, embarrassing weights on the way to what he, and the Browns, surely hope will be a fifth-consecutive Pro Bowl campaign.

As the video below shows, he appears to be off to a decent start…

Nick Chubb just getting his reps in — power cleaning a light 425lbs lmfao https://t.co/mZhrygzqrN — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) June 2, 2023

That’s A Bunch Of Weight Being Tossed Around By Nick Chubb

Chubb appears to be back in his home state of Georgia in the tweeted video. He typically spends his offseasons destroying the weight room of his alma mater, Cedartown High School. As you can see, he’s power cleaning an absurd amount of weight – 425 pounds.

To put that in perspective, he’s picking up from the ground, getting underneath and pushing up an amount of weight that is equivalent to more than two entire Victor Wembanyamas.

That’s also roughly the weight of the Cavinder twins combined, plus a (hypothetical) third sister AND overnight luggage for all three.

Yep, that’s no easy lift. And in typical Chubb fashion, he appears to do so with little fanfare. No jumping around and hooting and hollering. He’s all business – all the time.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb can lift a whole bunch of weight (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Chubb Starred At Georgia Before Cleveland Drafted Him

It’s not just weights that Chubb, a 2018 second round draft pick, routinely makes look stupid. Defenders know that same feeling all too well. In his five NFL seasons Chubb has rushed for more than 6,000 yards and 48 touchdowns. Chubb, 27, has also recorded 119 receptions and another four touchdowns through the air.

Though a Super Bowl win alludes Chubb and the Browns and losses have been more frequent than desired, he remains undefeated against the weight room.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF