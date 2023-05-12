Cavinder Twins Troll NCAA In Miami Graduation TikTok

Videos by OutKick

Recently retired college basketball sisters, Haley and Hanna – the Cavinder twins – seem to want to gift the NCAA two additional letters on their way out of college. And those letters are likely F and U.

Upon graduating from the University of Miami, the WWE-bound twins took to TikTok to take a shot at the NCAA.

And they needed just 5 seconds to do so.

The twin sisters, holding their caps but having already ditched their gowns, appear on camera passing a cell phone back and forth. Next, audio plays of a phone ringing with no answer. A worried look appears on both of the girls’ faces along with a caption that reads: “Us calling the NCAA to see if we are allowed to graduate.”

Both girls waste little time kicking their heels and laughing off the NCAA. It’s likely their more than 4.5 million TikTok followers share the same opinion of the organization that describes itself as a “member-led organization dedicated to the well-being and lifelong success of college athletes.”

The Cavinder twins, Hayley and Hanna Cavinder, trolled the NCAA in a recent TikTok. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images).

No doubt, the TikTok was the Cavinder twins’ not so subtle way of telling the NCAA to shove it. Their TikTok is titled: “if you know, you know.” That pretty obviously points the finger at the NCAA hitting The U with sanctions in February that were related to the recruitment of the twin sisters.

Miami’s Recruitment Of Cavinder Twins Sparked Controversy

As OutKick’s Grayson Weir detailed at the time, the University of Miami Women’s basketball team has agreed to penalties handed down by the NCAA that relate to the twins’ recruitment. Though the Cavinder twins weren’t specifically mentioned by name, the NCAA’s report referenced a prominent Miami booster’s tweet with two prospective athletes (Hayley and Hanna Cavinder) from last April.

Even though the twin sisters let the NCAA know how they feel about the sanctions, which include a $5,000 fine for The U, a year of probation and other slaps on the wrist, they’re unlikely to be too bothered by their past college life. As mentioned above, they’re already onto the next, which includes training at the WWE Performance Center.

And I imagine they’ll find some more time to hang at the beach, too.

