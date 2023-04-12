Nick Cannon Says ‘Spidey Sense Tingling’ Over Rumored Taylor Swift Breakup

Videos by OutKick

Nick Cannon, the King of baby-making, has his eyes on Taylor Swift for lucky No. 13.

That’s right. The father of a dozen kids told Howard Stern this week that he wants to make a baby Swifty with the world’s most popular singer.

Shoot for the starts, Sir Nick!

“Absolutely. I’m in. Let’s go,” Cannon said. “First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter and what I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so open and vulnerable with all of her music since she was a young girl.”

When asked if he knew about Swift’s recent single status, Cannon didn’t leave anything to imagination.

“You know that I know that, Howard. You know my Spidey senses was tingling,” Cannon responded.

Nick Cannon is eyeing Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift needs to have her head on a swivel with Nick Cannon

Electric development here. Nobody knows how to make a baby quite like Nick Cannon, and nobody moves the needle in 2023 quite like Taylor Swift.

Don’t know if the world could handle a Cannon-Swift lovechild, but we survived Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, so maybe we’re ready?

Cannon, for those who lost count, now has 12 kids — with six different women. While some may think he’s ready to slow down at 42, Cannon absolutely refuses to shut the door.

“I’m happy currently with the [children] that I got,” he told Stern, adding that any future prospective mothers would “have to be amazing.”

Cannon currently shares twins with Mariah Carey. I’d go over the entire list, but I don’t have enough space.

In any event, looks like Cannon ain’t done shooting shots. Diving into the Taylor Swift arena will be his toughest challenge yet, but if anyone’s up for it, it’s Nick.

Stay tuned.