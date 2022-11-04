Gunslinger Nick Cannon Keeps Blasting, Baby No. 11 Is On The Way

And just like that, Nick Cannon has overtaken Elon Musk in the baby-making standings.

Instagram model Alyssa Scott revealed Thursday that Cannon, 42, has done it again. Posing in a bathtub with her baby daddy, Scott, 29, announced to the world that the great baby-making race between Cannon and Musk — 10 kids — shows no signs of slowing down.

“This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍,” Scott captioned an Instagram photo of Cannon kissing her pregnant belly.

“No words,” she added.

Now, this is becoming a common theme amongst the women who have been sperminated by the “Masked Singer” host. It feels like two years ago, but it was actually earlier in 2022 when Johnny Manziel’s ex-wife Bre Tiesi revealed she was pregnant with one of Cannon’s children.

“This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you,” Tiesi wrote in July about the birth of her son with Cannon.

We’re talking about July. Baby No. 9.

Cannon has had two different women reveal they’re pregnant since July 25. In August, Brittany Bell broke the news that she was carrying No. 10. Now we have Alyssa Scott with No. 11.

While Scott is calling this pregnancy a “miracle and blessing” the real miracle and blessing are that Cannon has the money to keep his ass out of court with these women. These women don’t even fight over spending quality time with their baby daddy. One minute Cannon is at a pumpkin patch with Manziel’s ex-wife and the next minute he’s in a bathtub doing a photo shoot with Ms. Scott and her baby bump.

The numbers are starting to pile up for Cannon, who seems to be unable to resist vagine:

• (11) pregnancies

• Moroccan (girl) and Monroe (boy), twins, with Mariah Carey

• Sons Golden and Rise and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell

• Twin sons Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa

• Son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi

• Daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole

• Cannon also had a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, who died in 2021 at five months old after a brain cancer battle

“In December (2021), everyone saw I was so down (over the death of his son), everybody’s like I’m just going to give him a little vagina, that’s going to cure it all,” Cannon said this summer on the “Lip Service” podcast.

The rest is history.

Your move, Elon.