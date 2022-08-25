Nick Cannon Keeps Shooting, Tenth Baby On The Way

Nick Cannon’s swimmers continue to compete at a Michael Phelps-like level. The singer/actor/comedian is expecting another baby – his third with model Brittany Bell.

Cannon announced the news via his Instagram account Wednesday. This will be Cannon’s 10th child. Along with Bell, four other women have had children with Cannon.

The 41-year-old Cannon obviously found something he’s good at and stuck with it. Again and again.

“Time stopped and this happened,” Cannon captioned a video of the pregnant Bell.

Cannon shares twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, a second set of twins with Abby De La Rosa, and a son with model Bre Tiesi. He reportedly has another child on the way with De La Rosa and sadly, lost a five-month old son with Alyssa Scott in December.

To be honest, I may well have the numbers of children-per-mom confused. But they’re not mine, so forgive my brief Antonio Cromartie moment. But make no mistake, this upcoming baby puts Cannon into double-digit dad territory.

Shawn Kemp, Travis Henry, and Philip Rivers have been passed. Nick Cannon now reins supreme as America’s most well-known cocksman.

Hasn’t Nick The Stick Heard Of Netflix And Chill?

When Bell delivers the couple’s third child, it’ll be the sixth baby Cannon’s fathered in roughly two years. As recently as July, Tiesi was taking to the ‘gram to announce the birth of her and Cannon’s son. For those tracking these kinds of things, Tiesi is the ex-wife of former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel.

NBA teams still in need of a shooter, take notice. When Cannon shoots his shot, he rarely misses.

