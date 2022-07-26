Nick Cannon Welcomes Eighth Child, This Time With Johnny Manziel’s Ex

Nick Cannon is now three kids short of running a full NFL offense.

Cannon welcomed his eighth child into the world on Monday: this time with 31-year-old Bre Tiesi, a model and ex-wife of former first-round Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel. Tiesi is Cannon’s fifth baby momma.

She posted the update on her Instagram Monday afternoon, detailing that it was carried out as an at-home birth.

“This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” Tiesi captioned her IG post.

“This experience has changed me forever,” she added, “and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us … I couldn’t of (sic) done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

Despite his loose-Cannon reputation, Nick received an endearing shout-out from his baby momma. He responded to her post with the following:

“You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!”

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon’s sixth BM, Abby De La Rosa, is pregnant with his ninth child — who is due sometime later this year.

Congrats to the happy family!

