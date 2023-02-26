Nick Cannon Said He’s Going To Let God Decide If He Should Have More Kids

Videos by OutKick

One of the planet’s foremost procreators, Nick Cannon, has given some insight into whether he plans to add to his exponentially expanding brood.

Guess what; it’s not up to him anymore. It’s in the Big Man’s hands.

Cannon spoke to Entertainment Tonight about if and when he’s going to put his days of putting buns in various ovens behind him.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. God decides when we’re done but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” Cannon said. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

Considering his track record and how kid No. 12 dropped last December, I think the safe money is on another li’l Cannon.

Cannon Has Said Similiar Things Before

At least for a guy who has spilled more seed than a broken bird feeder, he says he wants to provide for his kids,

His kids, who, as Insider points out, he co-parents with six women.

“It’s a blessing, man, like, hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up],” he said.

“If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability. Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”

As it turns out this isn’t the first time Cannon said his family expansion would be up to God. He said it in a 2021 interview — once again with Entertainment Tonight,

“Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'” he said.

Well, now we know that at least that time, God definitely said “No you not.”

