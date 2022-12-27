Ex-NFL Wideout Says Zach Wilson Can Still Turn Career Around

One of the best talents behind the commentator’s mic and for the Motor City, Nate Burleson, is throwing a Hail Mary on the topic of Zach Wilson.

After getting benched for fourth-string QB Chris Streveler, the Wilson Era appears all but over in East Rutherford. And perhaps the NFL too.

Burleson, in an interview with TMZ, told fans to pump the brakes on jumping ship with the former second-overall pick.

“Give him some time,” Burleson responded Friday, following Wilson’s night to forget against the Jacksonville Jaguars a day prior. “He just got into the league, man. It’s a rollercoaster ride.”

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is Wilson Done for Good?

After two seasons, the Jets QB has already been dubbed an all-time draft bust.

Considering how quickly he’s fizzled out, Wilson critics must ask themselves if his issues have been rooted in a lack of talent or lack of maturity in pro football.

“You can lose a team by your play, but you also can lose a team by how you respond to your play,” Burleson noted. “I think that’s the biggest lesson he learned. What you say to the media, that can have an impact on the locker room.

“He does have the tools to be a QB1 in this league, but it’s going to take some time.”

Thursday night’s game against the Jags was an all-time low for Wilson. Jets fans rained down boos and begged for Streveler to step in.

Based on their reception to Streveler, the Jets fanbase was happy to see anybody but Wilson on the field.

The reality is that as a second-overall pick, Wilson is destined to get a look from a team needing a QB. Look at former No. 10 pick Josh Rosen, who petered out in Arizona after one season and has managed to stay employed in the NFL since 2018.

And without Zach Wilson in the League, there’s no way for us to keep spotlighting Lisa Wilson, the NFL’s favorite momma bear.

