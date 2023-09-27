Why NFL Teams Are Residing At Top Of The Mountain (Dolphins, Browns, Packers, Texans) Or In An Abyss (Bears, Vikings, Raiders, Jets)

Videos by OutKick

The NFL doesn’t do equanimity very well. Every week after the regular season begins teams are either on top of the world or fighting to dig out of the darkest and most disastrous depth.

There is very little in between.

Reaction and over-reaction rules the narrative.

So Wednesday being the start of Week 4 for most teams, it merits taking inventory of which teams are flying high — probably beyond where they belong — and which teams are in an abyss.

The inventory:

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins runs after the catch during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins Doing Historic Stuff

Flying High:

Yes, the 49ers and Eagles are undefeated. But they’re supposed to be great. The story is that they have company from elsewhere in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins: You heard they scored 70. That’s more points in one game than 16 teams have scored all season. That’s more points in one game than five teams with winning records have scored all season. Miami’s 726 yards this one game is second most for one game in NFL history. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had more TD passes (4) than incompletions (3). And the running game is not only working, it just discovered rookie De’Von Achane almost by accident, as he came in the game to get some work and ended up with 203 rushing yards. They are arguably the NFL’s best team and although it’s early, it is hard to see the season’s arc change as long as Tagovailoa stays healthy.

Cleveland Browns: The snapshot of two Tennessee Titans tight ends following Browns defensive end Myles Garrett from right to left as he moved around on Sunday was funny to watch. But not if you’re a Titans fan. Or fan of any team that has to deal with the Browns defense. The Browns are No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest yards per play, and have allowed only one defensive TD this season. And while quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t playing like an elite QB, he’s very much improved from a year ago and seems to be finding a rhythm. Even the bad news of losing running back Nick Chubb got turned into a feel-good story because head coach Kevin Stefanski personally delivered the game ball from Sunday’s victory to Chubb’s home.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 25: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Packers Have Found Their QB

Green Bay Packers: They were trailing 17-0 in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints and suddenly quarterback Jordan Love led a rally and came from behind in his first Lambeau Field start of the season. The Packers have a QB! Love threw for 128 yards, passed for a TD and ran for a TD in the fourth quarter of this game. On defense, linebacker Rashan Gary returned after missing the past nine months while recovering from an ACL injury and surgery. He had three sacks. What an impact! And what’s the road ahead looking like? Favorable. The Packers play five games — Minnesota (twice), Chicago, Carolina and Denver — against teams that are winless so far.

Houston Texans: They’re 1-2. I’m aware. And while that suggests they have work to do, this also comes with the idea that the future is suddenly bright. First-round pick C.J. Stroud looks like the best of the top three rookie QBs selected in the draft. First-round pick Will Anderson is quickly developing into one of the NFL’s most productive pass rushers with a pass rush win rate that trails only Micah Parsons of the Cowboys. Third-round pick Tank Dell is looking like a steal and just caught five passes for 145 yards and a TD against the Jaguars. This is definitely an up arrow team right now.

In The NFL Abyss

Yes, the Broncos and Panthers are winless. I get it. But you understand they’re rebuilding. They have new coaches. And it’s a process.

These other teams were supposed to impress this season. All season.

Las Vegas Raiders: Chandler Jones is having serious personal issues that he is sharing on his social media and it’s just, well, sad. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in the concussion protocol. Coach Josh McDaniel not only blew a late-game decision in kicking a field goal rather than trying to score a TD against the Steelers and then couldn’t explain it. And now he’s got to make a decision on a starting quarterback — Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell. Go with O’Connell, Josh! That loss against the Steelers was in Las Vegas. And the crowd was mostly a Steelers crowd.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on August 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Justin Fields Is Lost And So Are Bears

Chicago Bears: Forget the fact last week was a disaster. Justin Fields promised to play more instinctively and freely next time out. Well, that resulted in him passing for 99 yards, completing only half his 22 passes, throwing an interception and getting the offense in the end zone only once at Kansas City. That TD was inconsequential as it happened with four minutes to play in a 41-10 blowout. The offensive line fielded its 12th different lineup the last 20 games, the defense provided no impact plays, and coaching got no urgency or fight out of players amid all the adversity. Did I mention the Bears are winless?

Dallas Cowboys: They actually have a winning record at 2-1 and there remains no reason to believe they’re not a playoff team. But they just suffered a shocking loss at previously winless Arizona and what we saw during that game is a concern. The defense, the heart of the club, wilted in allowing 222 rushing yards. Shocking. The offense, meanwhile, struggled in the red zone and quarterback Dak Prescott personally blew three touchdown pass opportunities in the red zone. He underthrew one apparent TD. He threw into triple coverage and was intercepted on another pass. And he threw to the middle of the field for an incompletion another ocassion when the proper throw was to the back right of the end zone where he had an open receiver. So basically, in Dallas this week, they have 2-1 team but a broken defense and broken QB.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 24: Tuli Tuipulotu #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers sacks Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 28-24. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins Headed To Trading Block?

Minnesota Vikings: They’re winless. A storyline this week will be whether or not they should trade quarterback Kirk Cousins because he’s headed to free agency after the season. And what good is having him if you’re going to have results like they did Sunday against the Chargers? They could not punch in a score when gifted a possession at L.A.’s 24 yard line in the final minute of the game. They wasted clock and then Cousins threw an interception. Oh, and the defense got lit up by Justin Herbert for 405 passing yards and 3 TDs. Other than that all good.

New York Jets: The loyalty to quarterback Zach Wilson is curious and comes with a risk because players are unhappy. And, as Aaron Rodgers mentioned, they’re griping in public which isn’t good. ESPN reported coach Robert Saleh is at risk of losing the locker room, which he has said multiple times isn’t a concern. The crazy thing is it’s New York’s defensive players who are unhappy. But guess what? The defense isn’t good. The Jets’ so-called playoff caliber defense is 23rd in rush yards per game, 20th in total yards per game, and 16th in pass yards per game. Hardly playoff caliber.

