NFL Suspends Four More Players For Gambling Violations As List Continues To Grow

Videos by OutKick

As it continues its crackdown on players gambling on games, the NFL has announced the suspension of four more players for violating the league’s betting policy. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts have been suspended for at least the 2023 season along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, who last played for the Detroit Lions in 2022.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Peti-Frere has received a six-game suspension for betting on other sports while at the workplace.

Rodgers appears to be the focus of the recent group of players receiving a suspension as a source who spoke with ESPN claims he made upwards of 100 bets, including one wager on a game involving the Colts.

“A source told ESPN that friends of Rodgers, who were in Florida, encouraged him to place many of the wagers, the majority of which were in the $25-$50 range,” the source said. “Legal sports betting was not available in Florida this past football season. The largest wager placed on the account was a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under on rushing yards by a Colts running back, which won.”

Rodgers explained that he takes “full responsibility” for the actions in a social media post earlier this month.

As for Petit Frere, he told NFL insider Adam Schefter “the betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.”

Isaiah Rodgers is one of the four players in the NFL’s most recent rounds of suspension for gambling. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

This latest round of players to be suspended for gambling violations comes two months after five others were handed suspensions.

Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, along with Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, were indefinitely suspended for the 2023 campaign “for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.”

Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill, also members of the Lions, received a suspension for Detroit’s first six games of the season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Williams and Berryhill are to believe to have been betting on college games from inside the Lions’ facility.