NFL Sunday Ticket Price Increases By $100 Starting Wednesday

If you want to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket without having to pony extra Franklin, then you’d better do it before Wednesday.

Sunday Ticket is now available through Google’s YouTube TV. The tech giant managed to outbid competitors like Amazon and ESPN for the right to be the sole distributor of the NFL’s out-of-market TV package.

The company was offering some special pricing, but that is due to go the way of the dodo soon. While YouTube TV subscribers were getting a deal Sunday Ticket (perhaps because they already pay $72.99). They were able to pay $249 for a year’s worth of Sunday Ticket, per USA Today.

On Wednesday that price balloons up to $349.

That’s a pretty steep price, but Google has to recoup the reported $2 billion they’re paying annually for the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket.

Don’t have YouTube TV? Fear not, (unless you prefer to pay less for things) because non-subscribers can still get NFL Sunday Ticket, for $449.

That’s a higher price for NFL Sunday Ticket, but remember, that would be without the recurring $72.99 a month payment for YouTube TV.

NFL Sunday Ticket has been available since 1994 and for a good portion of that it was available to DirectTV subscribers. It’ll be interesting to see how the service’s move to streaming will work out.

YouTube TV already came under fire recently when users had a difficult time watching Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final.

