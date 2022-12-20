Antonio Brown just showed us that the best way to increase how much people google you is by being shockingly volatile.

Google Trends released its year-end results and showed who and what were the most searched for, in an array of categories.

In the athletes category, Brown topped the list, just ahead of Serena Williams, and Bengals QB Joe Burrow. American League home run king Aaron Judge and Manti Te’o rounded out the top 5.

Here’s the full Top 10:

Antonio Brown Serena Williams Joe Burrow Aaron Judge Manti Te’o Brittney Griner Shaun White Eileen Gu Baker Mayfield Kamila Valieva

The former NFL wideout-turned-rapper-turned-erratic lunatic may be a surprise to top the list of the 10 most google athletes but the numbers don’t lie.

Antonio Brown was the most googled athlete in 2022. A big reason for that is when he left the Buccaneers mid-game and ran off the field. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown Had Quite The Google-able Year

A quick look at “Antonio Brown” reveals some of the most popular “related searches.” Topping that list is “Antonio Brown Pool Video,” because there are people who are just gluttons for punishment.

However, the biggest spike in January was after he infamously quit mid-game.

Other popular searches were “Antonio Brown Leaves Game,” “Antonio Brown Gisele photo,” and “Why did Antonio Brown Leave The Bucs?”

Brown put on a masterclass in keeping oneself in the headlines and searches. At least he did if you believe in the adage that there’s no such thing as bad press.

AB84 just did so many crazy things in 2022 that people had no choice but to google him to keep up with his antics.

He threw shade at the greatest QB of all time (who once went to bat for him), rapped his heart out (poorly), then capped off the year by barricading himself in his house.

Can he keep his crown in ’23?

Only time will tell…

