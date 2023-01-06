NFL Outlines How They’ll Show Support For Damar Hamlin This Weekend

The single most important story throughout the sports world has been the terrifying injury and recovery of Damar Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills safety experienced one of the scariest on-field incidents in recent memory, collapsing during Monday night’s game.

Thankfully, the news on Hamlin’s condition and prognosis appears to be extremely encouraging.

Although the NFL has announced they don’t intend to resume the suspended Bills-Bengals game, they will play a regular slate this weekend.

And they’ve announced a series of ways teams can choose to show their support for Hamlin throughout the weekend.

NFL will show support for Damar Hamlin league wide this weekend… pic.twitter.com/BimPOoVrda — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 6, 2023

Teams will have a moment of silence for Hamlin before the national anthem, with a statement of “support and love.”

They’ll also be able to outline the “3” in the 30-yard markers, specifically in the Bills red or blue colors.

Special warm-up shirts will be made with a “Love for Damar 3” message. The Bills in particular will also have slightly different shirts and jersey patches.

We'll be wearing a special "3" patch on Sunday for our guy @HamlinIsland.



There will be a number of tributes for Damar Hamlin across the NFL during Week 18: https://t.co/YhD5s9k2jx pic.twitter.com/SlIviqGriI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Important to Honor Hamlin

The NFL obviously had to encourage tributes to Hamlin throughout the league this weekend. Undoubtedly, he’ll be on the top of everyone’s mind as the games kick off.

These tributes are a great way to ensure that every team and all the league’s fans can show their support.

The Bills will almost certainly have further tributes, especially considering the game is at home in Buffalo.

Hopefully the news on Hamlin’s recovery continues to be positive and encouraging as the games get underway.