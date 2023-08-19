NFL Hall of Famer Joe Thomas Says Referee Should Consider A New Profession After Absurd Preseason Call

Videos by OutKick

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Thomas doesn’t have to worry about getting fined for criticizing the referees these days, and he’s taking full advantage of it.

On Thursday night, the 10x Pro Bowl offensive lineman absolutely lost it over a referee’s awful holding call against the Browns.

“Boy I’m going to be livid if this is on Hudson,” Thomas began.

Sure enough, it was and Thomas didn’t hold back.

“Oh my goodness, this referee needs to turn in his ceritficate for being a referee,” an animated Thomas screamed. “James Hudson does a picture-perfect job using his inside arm to knock down the long arm,” Thomas said. “The result is that the Philadelphia Eagles defensive end falls to the ground and the official, who’s probably not paying any attention, throws a flag on my man James Hudson which is criminal!”

"The referee needs to turn in his certificate for being an official." pic.twitter.com/c7xV23mftK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2023

I don’t know about you, but I’m taking the opinion of a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest offensive lineman of all time on whether another offensive lineman was actually committing a penalty or not.

Unfortunately that’s now how things work these days, as referees continue to blow calls week after week – sometimes with significant implications. And the worst part? They rarely are held accountable for ruining a team’s chance of winning as well as player’s dreams of winning a Super Bowl.

Sometimes, in the case of MLB umpire Angel Hernandez, the officials will claim racism or other bigotry, because clearly they couldn’t possibly do anything wrong.

One thing’s for certain, if we’re talking about blown calls and penalties that never should have been called, that only means one thing… football is back baby!