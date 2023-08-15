Historically Awful Umpire Angel Hernandez Loses Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against MLB

Videos by OutKick

A U.S. Court of Appeals ruled against Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez’s racial discrimination lawsuit stemming from him not being chosen to work World Series games. It was the second ruling against Hernandez’s case, after a 2021 District Court ruled on behalf of MLB before Hernandez then appealed to the higher court.

Hernandez, who was born in Cuba, argued that the league was discriminated against him by not selecting him to work a World Series in 12 years. The lawsuit was filed in 2017 and Angel’s last time umping a Series was 2005. Part of his argument was that former Yankees manager Joe Torre, who later became an MLB executive in charge of MLB rules and umpires, purposely passed over Hernandez because of how he called some Yankees game during Torre’s tenure.

Now Angel Hernandez is facing the hard realization that maybe he got passed over because he straight up STINKS as an umpire. Perhaps it wasn’t just the fans being fans when they were constantly booing you, Angel. You now have two courts officially declaring it as well. Truth hurts.

Ángel Hernández's balls and strikes calls from his rehab assignment in AAA last night…



looks like he's in mid-season form pic.twitter.com/bnqFwtDXhQ — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 26, 2023

COURT RULED AGAINST ANGEL HERNANDEZ ON ALL COUNTS

The Appellate Court ruled that Hernandez’s racism claims were baseless and not only could they not find any evidence of wrongdoing – but Hernandez didn’t even bother presenting them with any either!

“MLB has provided persuasive expert evidence demonstrating that, during the years at issue, the difference in crew chief promotion rates between white and minority umpires was not statistically significant. Hernández offers no explanation as to why MLB’s statistical evidence is unreliable,” the Court ruled in it’s decision earlier today.

The first batter of the game, and Angel Hernandez is already at it again



“I have never seen this call. It is a terrible call.” pic.twitter.com/C06xcYQy23 — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) September 11, 2022

ANGEL HERNANDEZ IS SYNONYMOUS WITH BAD UMPIRING

Regarding the Torre accusations, the Court ruled that there was no disparity between white and minority umpires and their game assignments. In fact, Kerwin Danley became the first Black crew chief in 2020 while Alfonso Marquez also became the first Hispanic crew chief that year.

Racism? Bias? Angel was just as off with his lawsuit claims as he is with his umpiring. For those that aren’t familiar with Hernandez umpire record, just do a quick OutKick search on his blunders throughout the years. Hernandez is most likely the reason why baseball is going towards more replays and eventual robo-umps…he’s that bad.

Although Hernandez can still appeal the latest court ruling and take it all the way to the Supreme Court, somebody needs to talk to him and let him know that he just needs to let it go. Maybe they can also tell him to do a career change and become a meteorologist… the only other occupation where people can be so wrong at times and still have a job.