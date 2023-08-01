Angel Hernandez Goes Full Angel Hernandez With Blatant Blown Call During MLB Return

Videos by OutKick

Angel Hernandez picked up right where he left off in 2023. Water is wet.

America’s least favorite umpire, who is among the worst in baseball, made his return to the MLB on Monday night and immediately blew an easy call. Because of course he did.

William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks back at second base umpire Angel Hernandez #5 after hitting an RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park on July 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.

In most instances, it is better that the fans at home don’t consider an umpire a household name. As a result, there are very few umpires who are known by serious, casual and non-baseball fans alike.

That list is highlighted lowlighted by Hernandez for all of the wrong reasons. Here are just a few examples of why his name is known by every MLB fan in the country, if not the world:

At 61 years of age, the veteran umpire did not begin his 32nd season in the MLB back in April. Hernandez had quietly stopped working games in 2023 due to an unspecified medical matter.

Although fans wished him the best in his recovery, they were not disappointed to know that he would not be on the field. However, he is now officially back and did not skip a beat.

Hernandez began the year with a “rehab assignment” on the Triple-A level last week. The strike zone at his discretion was questionable.

Ángel Hernández's balls and strikes calls from his rehab assignment in AAA last night…



looks like he's in mid-season form pic.twitter.com/bnqFwtDXhQ — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 26, 2023

Hernandez then returned to the Big League level on Monday. He wasn’t behind the plate, but he still managed to have a negative impact on the game between Washington and Milwaukee.

Angel Hernandez blew a call.

The incident went down in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nationals centerfielder Alex Call took off from first base and tried to steal second.

Brewers catcher Victor Caratini delivered a laser down the seam and shortstop Willy Adames appeared to tag Call before the runner reached the bag. By all accounts, Call was out.

Except one. Hernandez deemed that Call was safe.

Milwaukee immediately issued a challenge. Hernandez was so hopeful that he got it right.

He did not. He got it wrong. The call was overturned and Call was called out.

He has returned! Angel Hernandez is back in the Majors and is back to his old tricks.