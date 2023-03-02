NFL Ref Jerome Boger Retired Today So The Internet Revisited His Worst Calls, Of Which There Were Many

Videos by OutKick

NFL referee Jerome Boger is hanging up his whistle after 19 seasons in the league, and the internet is sad.

Just kidding! Boger, along with three others refs, announced Thursday they were officially done, and NFL Twitter celebrated in the only reasonable way: by tweeting out all of his terrible calls!

It’s the little things in life, you know? Sometimes, I hate society. And sometimes, we all band together and trash a retiring NFL referee who gave nearly two decades of his life to the league.

What a world.

All right. Let’s dive in! Personally, I’d like to get us started with this absolute tongue-lashing from former Titans lineman Taylor Lewan after a game.

Buckle up.

Happy retirement to NFL referee Jerome Boger 🫡 pic.twitter.com/GacaktFsPp — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 2, 2023

Jerome Boger once got suspended for being awful

What anger! I don’t know when this is from, but it appears the Titans still won despite Jerome Boger being terrible? Taylor Lewan is such a psycho. Gonna miss him in Tennessee.

Anyway, some backstory before we get to some other clips.

OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske took a blowtorch to Boger earlier this year after one of his terrible roughing the passer calls, so I’d suggest brushing up on your Jerome Boger history here.

That being said, here’s a taste of just how bad this cat truly was.

Jerome Boger is retiring from the NFL. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Boger and his crew worked the Bengals-Raiders AFC Wild Card game last season. Controversial calls marred the contest throughout.

There was this disaster of a call that allowed the Bengals to score a touchdown. How bad was the officiating? Boger and his crew were BENCHED for the remainder of the postseason.

Oh wow yeah, there definitely was a whistle there. By rule, that TD should have been dead ball.



Refs probably just didn’t want to cost the Bengals a TD because of their own actions. Rough luck for the Raiders.

pic.twitter.com/AIs08180Qo — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 15, 2022

Unbelievably bad, but now we can all laugh about it! That’s the beauty of retirement.

Anyway, back to NFL Twitter, which followed Dan’s lead and eviscerated poor Jerome on his way out.

Happy retirement, big guy! Thanks for all you did. I guess.

In the case of Jerome Boger this is 1000% addition by subtraction for the NFL!! I give thanks to the universe I never have to watch him do this kinda dumb shit ever again!! Good riddance!! https://t.co/91FwPI1HgZ pic.twitter.com/18SUrtSQWy — I Ain't Him (@Phincane) March 2, 2023

NFL fans upon seeing Jerome Boger is retiring pic.twitter.com/sa0fpjULae — Tyler Welch (@ty_welch) March 2, 2023

I would like to wish a very happy retirement to Jerome Boger, who cost the Niners a Super Bowl title ten years ago by not calling holding on fourth and goal. https://t.co/OmZPyPL2ov — Matt Ford (@fordm) March 2, 2023

Jerome Boger has retired pic.twitter.com/pN7AYSQvMs — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 2, 2023