NFL Flexes Lions-Buccaneers (!!) In Week 6 To More Prominent Spot, Something No One Would Have Predicted Before Season

Things change constantly in the NFL. Because of that, the league has the ability to “flex” games in and out of time slots. That usually comes into play for primetime games, but they can do it for Sunday afternoons, too. They are utilizing that power to move the Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 to the late-afternoon window.

That makes sense now, at the end of Week 4. I don’t think anyone would have predicted it before the season. There are a few reasons for that. First, neither team is a huge draw. The Lions are somewhat interesting and exciting, so it’s not crazy that the league wants to get them some exposure.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, are both a poor draw (at least without Tom Brady) and have Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. However, they are 3-1 after four weeks and lead the NFC South.

The NFL flexed the Lions-Buccaneers Week 6 game into the late afternoon window thanks to great starts by both teams and their quarterbacks, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield (Photo credits: Getty Images)

Detroit plays winless Carolina in Week 5 and they are heavy favorites. The league expects them to win that game and go to 4-1. That means they retain the top spot in the NFC North, regardless of any other results. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a bye in Week 5. That means they are going to be the NFC South leaders heading into Week 6.

Lions-Buccaneers gets flexed in part due to injury suffered by Aaron Rodgers

There’s another key factor here as to why this move seemed very unlikely one month ago. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets play in the late-afternoon window. Prior to flexing the Lions and Buccaneers, the only other FOX game slated for that spot was the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams.

Meaning, FOX heavily banked on showing the defending NFC Champion Eagles vs. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets to virtually the entire country.

But with Rodgers out and Zach Wilson in, FOX wants another option. That makes sense. They can’t count on Taylor Swift showing up and boosting the ratings for that one.

In addition, there aren’t many other great options in Week 6. Perhaps the San Francisco 49ers at the Cleveland Browns made some sense, but perhaps not in light of Deshaun Watson’s current injury situation.

The Week 6 contest also happens to be the game that the Buccaneers are set to feature their “Creamsicle” uniforms, which deserve to be seen by as many people as possible.

Our legacy continues. pic.twitter.com/HbkrvoAJDZ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 12, 2023

The NFL moving Jared Goff vs. Baker Mayfield into a spot to get top-billing over the Eagles-Jets is not something I had on my bingo card before the season.