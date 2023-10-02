Deshaun Watson Chose Not To Play Even After Browns Doctors Cleared Him, According To Coach Kevin Stefanski

Videos by OutKick

The Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson and gave him a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract. That looks very, very bad in hindsight. Well, it looked bad at the time, too.

It looks even worse after head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Watson was healthy enough to play Sunday, but the QB elected to rest anyway.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Deshaun Watson was medically cleared to play and that it was his call. He said Watson knows his body best and felt like he couldn't go. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 2, 2023

Kevin Stefanski hasn't disclosed much of anything about injuries in his 4 years in Cleveland, but he made sure to let everyone know Deshaun Watson was medically cleared to play.



Something is off. pic.twitter.com/zI72lQICaJ — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) October 2, 2023

This is a bizarre situation. Based on the Cleveland Browns game plan with 5th round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they expected Watson to play. DTR looked completely overwhelmed and the team’s offensive plan appeared more tailored to the veteran Watson than a rookie making his first career start.

Cleveland Browns doctors cleared QB Deshaun Watson to play against the Ravens, but head coach Kevin Stefanski says Watson chose not to play. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Not only did Watson sit out the game because he felt he wasn’t healthy enough, but he did so during a game in which tight end David Njoku played despite literally lighting himself on fire earlier in the week.

Stefanski heaped praise on the tight end for that performance.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski praised David Njoku for playing with burns: 'The way he played to me was unbelievable w/what he went thru. Warrior. Picked up teammates, impressive to watch. ' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 2, 2023

That might not have been a direct shot at Watson. But it sounded like a subtle jab.

Deshaun Watson sits out Browns loss despite doctors clearing him, while other NFL QBs played through injuries

Around the NFL, quarterbacks toughed through injuries all over the league. Matthew Stafford limped his way up and down the field and led the Los Angeles Rams to an overtime victory with an impressive walk-off touchdown drive.

He said after the game that his hip injury was “uncomfortable” but he “wasn’t gonna not go back in” the game. Are you listening, Deshaun Watson?

Matthew Stafford fought through some pain in the @RamsNFL OT win over the Colts!



He spoke with @ShannonSpake after the win ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2lE3yFNDCa — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2023

Or how about Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert finishing the game with one-and-a-half hands after breaking his finger?

Justin Herbert just called game on a 50 yard bomb with a broken finger this is nuts he’s unreal pic.twitter.com/JUZ3QNarit — Blaiden Kirk (@blaiden) October 1, 2023

Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to victory with a broken finger, while Deshaun Watson sat out the Browns loss even after doctors cleared him to play. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr had a shoulder injury, too. His team didn’t expect him to play. Guess what? He played through it. After the game, he refused to blame the injury for his performance.

You listening yet, Deshaun Watson?

Derek Carr: “I don’t want the shoulder to be an excuse for how we executed today.” #Saints pic.twitter.com/fZiZZxU3ld — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 1, 2023

Those performances are the ones that teammates rally around. They see their quarterback hurt but playing through pain.

Browns players see Watson sitting on the sidelines while the Ravens whoop their rookie quarterback. What are they supposed to think?

I’d be mad if I were a Browns player. Why should Watson play, anyways? His contract is fully-guaranteed. Doesn’t matter if he plays well … or even plays at all.

We’ll see what happens this week. The Browns host the San Francisco 49ers, who have one of the best defenses in the league. Maybe Watson doesn’t want to risk it and he’ll just park himself on the bench again.

Or, maybe, he’ll just get a nice massage and be fine.

Oh, wait, he’s probably not legally allowed to receive that treatment.