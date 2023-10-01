Derek Carr And Deshaun Watson Surprise Everyone With Direction Of Shoulder Injuries

Videos by OutKick

Derek Carr and Deshaun Watson were battling shoulder injuries to their throwing arms late in the week and it apparently was trending in different directions.

Carr was expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and everything beyond would be about pain management. Watson, meanwhile, said he was fine following a shoulder contusion he suffered last week.

But, this just in, forget everything you expected.

Carr is indeed starting on Sunday against Tampa Bay. And Watson will be inactive in the Browns’ game against Baltimore.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 10: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates at Caesars Superdome on September 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Prayer And Treatment Work For Derek Carr

The good news first:

Carr was officially listed as questionable late in the week despite the assumption early in the week that he would not play and Jameis Winston would play his former team. But Carr threw to his receivers during the portion of practice open to the media and participated in 11-on-11 work on Friday, according to Saints coach Dennis Allen.

Carr had been told he would miss several weeks after injuring his shoulder in the Saints’ game against the Packers.

So what happened?

I’m told Carr spent most of the week getting treatment “as close to 24 hours a day as possible.” That is the orthodox way to approach the injury.

And he spent a lot of time with his family praying for healing, which is not orthodox.

Apparently the combinations of orthodox and unorthodox, prayer and treatment, got him well enough to where he’s confident he can manage whatever pain he’s in during this game and beyond.

The news for Watson, meanwhile, is not good and almost surprising.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is called for a face-mask penalty against Nick Herbig #51 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson Goes From OK To Out

He was not considered to be in jeopardy of missing this game. The shoulder contusion was not considered a major concern. That came primarily from Watson himself who told Cleveland.com, “I’m OK, I’ll play.”

Watson rested his shoulder much of the week to be ready. And coach Kevin Stefanski noted on Friday the veteran quarterback knows how to take care of his body.

The coach went on to say he was “hopeful” Watson would play.

Sunday arrived and Watson tried to show coaches, trainers and team doctors he could perform. But a throwing session pre-game apparently showed the issue is worse than expected.

So the Browns will start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson instead. It is DTR’s first NFL start. He did get most of the first-team repetitions in practice during the week even as Watson was limited.

It’s a big weekend for NFL rookie QBs.

Watson’s injury comes at a very bad time. He had his best game in a Browns uniform last week. Watson completed 27-of-33 passes for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns in Cleveland’s 27-3 victory over Tennessee.

The Browns and their fans thought the outing would be a launch point which Watson could use to finding consistency. That will have to wait.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero