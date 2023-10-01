NFL’s Rookie Quarterbacks Back On Stage Sunday With Addition Of Aidan O’Connell In Vegas

Videos by OutKick

Sunday will be a big day for rookie quarterbacks in the NFL. And yes, that includes Las Vegas Raiders rookie Aidan O’Connell.

O’Connell is expected to start for the Raiders at the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon, multiple sources are saying. O’Connell starts because Jimmy Garoppolo is in the concussion protocol and unavailable for this game.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels picked O’Connell ahead of veteran Brian Hoyer. It’s a choice OutKick thought was best for the Raiders ,who are not going to compete for any titles this year, so why not?

And the choice apparently wasn’t close. O’Connell reportedly got a large majority of the first-team repetitions in practice the last week.

ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 26: Aidan O’Connell #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws before a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Raiders Pick Aidan O’Connell Over Brian Hoyer

So McDaniels had an idea he was going with the fourth-round pick quite early on in the week of preparation despite his deep ties to Hoyer that stretch back to their days with the New England Patriots.

Hoyer will serve as the backup.

O’Connell earned much of the Raiders’ trust in the preseason when he completed 43 of 62 passes (69.4 completion percentage) for 482 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He was arguably the most club’s most effective quarterback in the preseason.

O’Connell played at Purdue, where he passed for 9,219 yards and 65 touchdowns.

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 17: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts during the national anthem prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Anthony Richardson Out Of Concussion Protocol

So first start back for O’Connell and first start back for Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young.

Richardson will return to the Colts starting lineup against the Los Angeles Rams at home after he missed last week’s start at Baltimore. Richardson suffered a concussion the week prior.

The Colts won their outing against the Ravens with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. But there was no questions it would be Richardson once he was cleared from the concussion protocol which happened Friday.

“Last week it was a little rough for me, I was on the sideline,” Richardson said. “I couldn’t throw a football, couldn’t go out there and run with the team so it was kind of eating me up inside. I’m excited to be back, throwing the ball with the guys, bringing the energy back into the locker room. I’m excited to be back and I’m ready to play.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 18: Quarterback Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers in action against the New York Giants a pre-season football game at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Bryce Young Had A Good Week

Sunday will also mark the return of Bryce Young to the field. Young missed last week’s start for the Carolina Panthers against Seattle. The Panthers lost that game, 37-27, as backup Andy Dalton started.

But Young, dealing with an ankle injury, showed the club during the past week he was able to plant, and move and was ready to return.

“I thought it was good,” coach Frank Reich said of Young’s week. “Probably even better than I expected it to be.”

