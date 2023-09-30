Browns TE David Njoku Questionable After Sustaining Burns To Face, Arm In Fire Pit Incident: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku reportedly has burned his face and arm in a household accident. He is now officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

But don’t tell Njoku that. Because he absolutely intends to play.

“The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow #DawgPound,” he posted on X.

The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow #DawgPound — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) September 30, 2023

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Njoku’s injury occurred while the 27-year-old was trying to light a fire pit in his backyard.

The Browns did not provide further information on the accident or on the extent of Njoku’s injuries. But Njoku’s agent, Malki Kawa, says his client is “ok.”

Thank you everyone for reaching out , but David njoku is ok, thank God. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) September 30, 2023

A seven-year pro, Njoku has spent his entire career with the Browns after the franchise drafted him 29th overall out of the University of Miami in 2017.

In May 2022, Cleveland franchise tagged Njoku as he inked a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension, with $28 million guaranteed. At the time, it made him the fifth highest paid tight end in the NFL — behind the 49ers’ George Kittle, the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert and the Ravens’ Mark Andrews.

He recorded a career-high 58 catches last season as he tallied 628 receiving yards and four touchdowns. So far in 2023, he has 10 catches for 92 yards.

TE David Njoku is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are 2-1, and Sunday’s AFC North battle with Baltimore is a big one. The Browns are coming off an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans while the Ravens are reeling from a bad overtime loss to Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts.

If Njoku can’t go, the Browns will look to Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant to take the tight end snaps.