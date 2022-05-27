Browns Lock Up TE David Njoku Long-Term, Make Him Fifth Highest Paid At Position

There’s a new top-five highest paid tight end in the NFL and his name is David Njoku.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns and Njoku reached an agreement in principle on a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension, with $28 million guaranteed. Njoku, 25, becomes the fifth highest paid tight end in the NFL with the deal, behind the 49ers’ George Kittle, the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert and the Ravens’ Mark Andrews.

The #Browns and franchise tagged TE David Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a large new 4-year, $56.75M contract extension, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He gets $28M guaranteed at signing on the deal that averages $14.1875M per year, the fifth highest paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2022

Njoku was selected by the Browns with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s appeared in 65 games in five seasons, hauling in 148 receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2018, where he had 56 receptions for 639 yards and four scores. He dealt with injuries in 2019 and 2020, before returning to form this past season. Njoku played in all 16 games, catching 36 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

