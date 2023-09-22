NFL’s First Trans Cheerleader Plans To ‘Fight Until I Can’t Fight Anymore’ Against NC Law Banning Trans Athletes From Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

The NFL’s first transgender cheerleader has vowed to fight a new law that bans biological men from competing in women’s sports.

Last year, the Panthers cheerleading squad was in the news for bringing aboard Justine Lindsay. This made the 30-year-old the first transgender cheerleader in NFL history.

Since then, Lindsay has taken on the role of an “activist” and is now raging against the machine that is the North Carolina General Assembly.

The reason? The state passed the Women’s Sports Act which bans biological males from competing in women’s sports. While, most people would say, “Well, yeah; that seems like a logical step to take in the name of protecting women’s sports,” Lindsay disagrees.

“I will fight this until I can’t fight anymore,’ Lindsay said in an interview with Elle. “It saddens me to see it.”

Yeah. Common sense legislation is a real bummer when you’re fighting common sense, isn’t it?

Perhaps Lindsay is mad because this law means that they’ll be persona non grata on the Panthers cheer squad.

What’s that… Hang on… I’m being told that this law doesn’t apply to NFL cheerleading squads. That means Lindsay’s spot on the team is safe.

Although, that exemption is a big blow for cheerleading in the age-old argument over whether or not it’s truly a sport.

Carolina Panthers cheerleader Justine Lindsay speaks onstage at a Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Despite Mountains Of Evidence To The Contrary, Lindsay Vows To Continue Fighting For Biological Men To Compete Against Women

The law makes North Carolina one of 22 states — let’s call them “The Sane States” — that have enacted similar pieces of legislation.

Still, Lindsay has vowed to continue fighting for transgender inclusion in women’s sports (read: the destruction of women’s sports.)

“Everything that I’m going through now, it’s bigger than me,’ she said. ‘No one is going to stop the show.”

Interesting. Most people would back off their position when confronted with the obvious biological differences between men and women, statistical data showing males’ advantage in competitions, and instances of female athletes being injured when competing against biological males.

Or you could continue to place identity politics more weight in making these decisions than the imperial evidence.

It seems Lindsay is opting for the latter.

