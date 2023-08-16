Female Professional Powerlifter Slams Acceptance Of Biological Man Setting Women’s Record

Videos by OutKick

A Canadian female professional powerlifter is speaking out after a biological man set a women’s record during a powerlifting completion.

April Hutchinson has been a member of the Canadian Powerlifting Union for around four years, according to The New York Post. Now, she’s trying to get the sports governing body north of the border to outlaw biological men from competing against women.

This comes as transgender powerlifter Anne Andre — a 40-year-old biological male — set records at a women’s powerlifting completion. One of Andre’s lifts was a full 200 kilograms more than the next competitor.

If you’re not up to speed on the metric system, that’s more than 400 pounds.

Hutchinson spoke out in a video that was shared on social media by the Independent Woman’s Forum. In it, she asked that governing bodies not be complicit in erasing women from women’s sports.

“Two days ago we saw a biological male literally crush the women’s masters powerlifting category by almost 500 pounds, taking away the national records, also the second highest deadlift in powerlifting history,” Hutchingson said. “So, men don’t have an advantage, right? Okay.”

Hutchinson urged people to make their voices heard to make sure the women’s sports record books aren’t soon filled up by biological men.

“We need to use our voices — men and women — to let everyone know that fairness and safety has to be the top priority of every Federation,” Hutchinson said. “Any woman, man, or Federation that supports men lifting or competing with women is part of the problem and they should be ashamed.

“They are literally helping erase women’s sports.”

Hutchinson Points Out The Absurdity Of Powerlifting Regulations In Canada

Despite the obvious insanity of the entire thing, Andre was technically allowed to compete in the women’s category per Canadian powerlifting regulations. However, as Hutchinson pointed out during an appearance on Pierce Morgan Uncensocerdi, the regulations regarding gender identity are lax.

“My boyfriend could basically walk in tomorrow, identify as a female, compete, and then the next day, go back to being a man again,” she explained. “No proof, no ID required, just basically going on how you feel that day or whatever gender you want to it.

Welp. That sure sounds like what happens with a clown-like Justin Trudeau leading things. doesn’t it?

Hutchinson is the latest to speak out against Andre being permitted to compete in the women’s category. Riley Gaines — host of OutKick’s Gaines For Girls podcast — offered her take on the situation and

@JustinTrudeau 's radical disdain for women (and reality) in effect🤡



New national and unofficial world record for trans identifying male, Anne Andres pic.twitter.com/E46860L14P — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 14, 2023

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova called the insanity out on social media as well.

It is happening literally everywhere… https://t.co/Hj2dl2XOBu — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 14, 2023

Just complete lunacy. Fortunately, there are women like Hutchinson, Gaines, and Navratilova speaking out against it.

