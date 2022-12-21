Potential #1 Overall NFL Pick Will Levis Has A Throw Video Out That Is Eerily Reminiscent of Zach Wilson’s Pro Day Video

As I was perusing Twitter looking for interesting things to write about, a video came across my field showing former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a likely top pick in the NFL Draft.
This entire college football season was basically a four-month argument over the merits of drafting Will Levis after ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper said he should be the top selection.
Every week, without fail, the “Will Levis is going to be a stud” commenters were met with jeers from the “are you serious with the Will Levis hype.”
For example:
OutKick’s Chad Withrow is in the “are you serious” crowd.
As are others…
Safe to say that Will Levis is a “polarizing” prospect
No matter which side you’re on, you likely have strong feelings about the Kentucky quarterback. Levis himself, compared his game to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.
I agree that he reminds me of an AFC East quarterback. But not the one in Buffalo. That would be recently benched Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
Not necessarily for their abilities, mind you. But when I saw this video pop on my Twitter feed, I was immediately reminded of Wilson.
Back when Wilson was prepping for the NFL Draft, he held his pro day at BYU. And, suddenly, he became a star. As I remember, plenty discussed him as a top pick, but it wasn’t until this video came out that the Zach Wilson hype train really started humming down the tracks.
It’s a great throw. Obviously. But the biggest problem with pro days, combine, etc. is that these guys aren’t playing football. There are no defenders. There is no pass rush. They are not wearing pads or a helmet. Levis is wearing headphones for crying out loud.
It hasn’t worked out so far, as Wilson was benched for Mike White, a 5th round pick in 2018 who didn’t make his NFL debut until last season.
I’m not saying that’s how Levis will turn out.
Just beware of the indoor throw videos with no defense or pads.
Many teams have been fooled.
