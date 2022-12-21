Potential #1 Overall NFL Pick Will Levis Has A Throw Video Out That Is Eerily Reminiscent of Zach Wilson’s Pro Day Video

As I was perusing Twitter looking for interesting things to write about, a video came across my field showing former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a likely top pick in the NFL Draft.

This entire college football season was basically a four-month argument over the merits of drafting Will Levis after ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper said he should be the top selection.

Every week, without fail, the “Will Levis is going to be a stud” commenters were met with jeers from the “are you serious with the Will Levis hype.”

For example:

Todd McShay on the Finebaum show right now:



“People online have different opinions but when you talk to guys in the NFL, Will Levis is a top 3 QB and a potential #1 overall draft pick” — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) September 30, 2022

If you don't think Will Levis is an NFL QB… watch this video.



I compiled every NFL Caliber Play from Will Levis' Kentucky career.#BBN pic.twitter.com/G9Vkc2zKOp — Kentucky Kavalry #BBN (@KentuckyKavalry) November 27, 2022

Will Levis is 3rd on the PFF board & very strong candidate to be the #1 pick



– Tier 1 NFL arm talent

– Compact release

– Twitchy runner/pocket manipulator

– Experience w/ 2 NFL OCs



I’m buying stock in him…literally. He's currently the 5th-highest priced college QB @mojo app pic.twitter.com/wa95Sa05ud — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) October 21, 2022

OutKick’s Chad Withrow is in the “are you serious” crowd.

If you are an NFL GM and you draft Will Levis over Bryce Young, every fan of your team should be allowed to line up and kick you in the nuts one by one. — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) November 6, 2022

As are others…

Wooo boy. Will Levis gonna get an NFL GM fired. — Unmistakable Latin Flavor (@PBSImpulse9) October 30, 2022

Every week I watch Will Levis and don't get the Top 10 hype…even when he wasn't banged up



(it's also why I'm not a NFL scout and never will be) — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) November 12, 2022

Pity the NFL GM who talks himself into taking Will Levis over Bryce Young. The guy is incredible. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 6, 2022

Safe to say that Will Levis is a “polarizing” prospect

No matter which side you’re on, you likely have strong feelings about the Kentucky quarterback. Levis himself, compared his game to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

I agree that he reminds me of an AFC East quarterback. But not the one in Buffalo. That would be recently benched Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Kentucky QB Will Levis will be a polarizing prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Not necessarily for their abilities, mind you. But when I saw this video pop on my Twitter feed, I was immediately reminded of Wilson.

Will Levis makes this 50-yard DIME look easy 😳 pic.twitter.com/tOU1vvj15G — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 21, 2022

Back when Wilson was prepping for the NFL Draft, he held his pro day at BYU. And, suddenly, he became a star. As I remember, plenty discussed him as a top pick, but it wasn’t until this video came out that the Zach Wilson hype train really started humming down the tracks.

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson is launching bombs at his pro day. This throw across his body on the run.pic.twitter.com/wfcARGc8K9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2021

It’s a great throw. Obviously. But the biggest problem with pro days, combine, etc. is that these guys aren’t playing football. There are no defenders. There is no pass rush. They are not wearing pads or a helmet. Levis is wearing headphones for crying out loud.

RELATED: WILL LEVIS OFFICIALLY OPTS OUT OF KENTUCKY’S POINTLESS BOWL GAME, TURNS FOCUS TO NFL DRAFT

It hasn’t worked out so far, as Wilson was benched for Mike White, a 5th round pick in 2018 who didn’t make his NFL debut until last season.

I’m not saying that’s how Levis will turn out.

Just beware of the indoor throw videos with no defense or pads.

Many teams have been fooled.