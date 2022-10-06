ESPN’s Mel Kiper Says Kentucky QB Will Levis Leader For NFL’s #1 Draft Pick In 2023

The 2023 NFL Draft looks as though it will feature a strong quarterback class. As for who’s at the top, according to ESPN’s NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., Kentucky’s Will Levis is the current favorite.

But what is it that makes Levis stand out from other QBs like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud?

According to Kiper, it’s the fact that Levis is coming out of Kentucky.

“Levis is the guy in an NFL offense at Kentucky, has had some rough moments with the turnovers, I get that. But he’s at Kentucky, the offensive line hasn’t helped him that much, he has to work hard for what he does there, and that’s in the NFL, it doesn’t come easy,” Kiper said during an appearance on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Max.

The QB came to the Wildcats for his junior season after starting his collegiate career at Penn State.

Sounds like a good call if Kentucky’s offensive system wound up boosting his draft stock.

“It comes easy for pitch-and-catch quarterbacks; it doesn’t come easy at Kentucky and that’s gonna help Will Levis transition quick into the NFL,” Kiper continued. “So he’s the kind of guy, I would say if I had to bet one, who’s going to be the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft right now guys, I would bet on Will Levis from Kentucky.”

Last season, Levis threw for nearly 3,000 total yards and 24 touchdowns. Through 5 games this season, he has led the Wildcats to a 4-1 record, throwing for 1,405 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The senior QB is listed as questionable ahead of the Wildcats’ meeting with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle