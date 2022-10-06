Report: Kentucky QB Will Levis Is Questionable For South Carolina Game

After the tough loss to Ole Miss last Saturday in Oxford, the health of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is up in the air..

According to a report from Matt Jones, the Wildcats could potentially not have its star quarterback against South Carolina on Saturday. During the game against the Rebels, the Cats’ star looked to have dislocated his finger.

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones reported that the injury was not related to his finger, which made the rounds on social media during the Ole Miss game.

Lotta speculation online but here is what’s real. Will Levis is questionable for the game Saturday



He has an injury different than the finger that isn’t long term serious but could leave him out.



He will be a game time decision. Kaiya Sheron will be QB if he can’t go — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 6, 2022

Kentucky Sports Radio went on to report that Will Levis is suffering from a ‘lower leg injury’, that he suffered in the loss to Ole Miss.

I’ve confirmed with multiple sources on Wednesday evening that this is certainly the case, with the Kentucky staff hopeful for a quick return, if not this Saturday. The other detail that is intriguing right now regarding this matter is the backup situation.

KENTUCKY QB WILL LEVIS’ FINGER IS NOT SUPPOSED TO BEND THAT WAY

The Wildcats would turn to redshirt-freshman Kaiya Sheron if Levis cannot go. Sheron was a three-star prospect who enrolled in January of 2021 and was ranked as the nation’s No. 21 pro-style quarterback by 247sports.com.

As the week opened, Kentucky was an 11-point favorite over South Carolina, but on Wednesday night, the line dropped to six points. This kind of action is a clear sign that Vegas knows something about the steep drop.

After five games, Levis has thrown for 1,405 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. During the Ole Miss game, the Kentucky quarterback threw 2 touchdowns but also had two costly fumbles.

We will see how this plays out over the next two days, but this game just got a whole lot more intriguing with the news.