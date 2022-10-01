Kentucky QB Will Levis’ Finger Is Not Supposed To Bend That Way

OXFORD, Mississippi — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will likely not be giving any Ole Miss fans the finger – at least not with his left, non-throwing hand.

Levis apparently dislocated that middle finger in the second quarter of the No. 7 Wildcats’ game against No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Heminghway Stadium. The Rebels led 19-6 at the time, but Levis recovered to throw a touchdown pass to cut the Rebels’ lead to 19-12 at the half.

Don’t think Will Levis finger is supposed to look that way.



Not a doctor though pic.twitter.com/zkFH8aQBrn — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 1, 2022

Levis, a senior who went into the game No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference in passing yards a game at 294, re-entered the game after the injury but did not throw a pass until late in the drive.

Then he got hot, completing 3 of 3 for 28 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tayvion Robinson with 1:23 left before halftime to cut Ole Miss’ lead to 19-12. Kentucky failed to convert its second straight extra point.

Will Levis finished the half 6-of-10 passing for 72 yards for the game.

The internet, of course, had their say:

Have 9 others don’t be soft https://t.co/4ydbl2L9sY — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 1, 2022