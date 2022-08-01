NFL Doesn’t Rule Out Appealing Deshaun Watson Suspension

The NFL has three days to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, and the league indicated Monday that all options are on the table.

“We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy by Deshaun Watson,” the statement said. “We appreciate Judge Robinson’s diligence and professionalism throughout this process.

“Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on the next steps.”

 

According to reports, the league was hoping for an indefinite suspension of Watson, who will be allowed to continue to practice and play in the preseason.

The suspension is tied to Watson’s alleged sexual harassment and other sexual misconduct allegations made by multiple women who brought suit and even filed criminal complaints.

All but one of those 24 suits have been settled and two grand juries declined to return indictments on any criminal complaints.

“I never assaulted, disrespected or harassed anyone,” Watson told reporters in June.

The NFLPA issued a statement before Monday’s ruling, suggesting there would be no appeal from the union or Watson and asked the NFL to do the same.

Sources told OutKick’s Armando Salguero, however, that the NFLPA did not know what the ruling would be before it was announced.

Either side has three days to submit an appeal.

Goodell has the authority, under the collective bargaining agreement and new agreement on Personal Conduct Policy, to make a binding decision on the appeal or designate someone who does.

