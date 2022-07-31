Deshaun Watson Decision Expected Monday, NFLPA Reacts With Intriguing Statement

The Deshaun Watson saga, nearly 18 months in the making, will reach it’s culmination Monday morning when the league releases the decision to discipline the Cleveland Browns quarterback sometime during the day, sources confirmed to OutKick.com

CBS NFL insider Josina Anderson was the first to report the timetable.

Retired Federal judge and designated NFL discipline officer Sue L. Robinson officer informed both the NFL offices and the NFL Players Association of her intention to release her decision on Watson, the sources said.

The NFLPA issued a statement on the matter, suggesting there will be no appeal from the union or Watson and asking the NFL to do the same:

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

This statement suggests the NFLPA has an idea what the sanction will be and is satisfied with what is about to be announced. And it is asking NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who has the power to change Robinson’s ruling, to not do so.

Although a source told OutKick the NFLPA does not know the details of the Robinson decision, it certainly sounds like the sanctions from Robinson means Watson will play this coming season.

Watson faces sanctions for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy for his conduct over the mast nearly two years with massage therapists in Houston who alleged both to police and in civil suits he harassed them and otherwise engaged in forms of sexual misconduct during appointments.

Watson has continually maintained his innocence and two Texas grand juries declined to return criminal indictments on the matter. Watson then settled the civil lawsuits with 20 of the 24 alleged victims.

Watson, who was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns for three first round picks, faces a suspension. It is unclear what length that suspension — assuming there is one — will last.

League sources have said the Browns expect a suspension anywhere from 4 to 8 games but only Robinson gets a say in the matter barring an appeal.

