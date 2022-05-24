Deshaun Watson Accusers Describe Massage Sessions That Led To Lawsuits

Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes are two of the 22 women, all massage therapists, who have alleged Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson sexually harassed and even sexually assaulted them in civil lawsuits that are pending.

Tuesday night on HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, the two women will speak publicly for the first time about their alleged encounters with Watson when he was the Houston Texans quarterback.

The two described their massage sessions with Watson in excerpts released by the network:

ASHLEY SOLIS: “As I’m working, he deliberately grabs himself and put his penis on my hand. And I pulled my hand away instantly and I started crying. And I told him that I’m done. I don’t wanna do this anymore.”

KYLA HAYES: “He wanted me to kind of make a V motion in his pelvic area. So go across his stomach to his thighs, back to his stomach. I just kept massaging and did what he asked until his penis kept touching me repeatedly as I did it. He was moving his penis back and forth as my hands moved as well.”

Hayes adds that Watson’s actions were “intentional” and ended with him apparently gratified.

HAYES: “At some point, he did ejaculate. That was mortifying and embarrassing and disgusting.”

Watson has denied any impropriety or sexual contact of any kind with either Ashley Solis or Kyla Hayes or any other alleged victim. And two criminal Grand Juries declined to return an indictment.

The two women are aware the Cleveland Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

SOLIS: “It’s just like a big screw you. That’s what it feels like. That we don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about.”

HAYES: “It was sick to me.”

The HBO show airs at 10 p.m. ET.

